Tori Spelling recalls Luke Perry going 'to brawl' for her amid a 'verbally abusive relationship'

Tori Spelling is looking back on her friend fondly.

Monday marked what would have been the 55th birthday of Spelling's late "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Luke Perry, and the actress, 48, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her pal, alongside a sweet throwback photo of the actor planting a kiss on her cheek.

Perry died in 2019 after having multiple strokes.

"Happy Birthday to my friend and brother Luke… You are missed so much," she began. "Not a day goes by that I don’t think about you. You were one of a kind."

Spelling recalled meeting Perry when she was just a "young insecure teen girl" and praised her for being the "first boy" to make her "feel worth as a human, a female, and a comedienne."

"You stood up for me fiercely. Went to brawl literally for me when I was in a verbally abusive relationship and sat and talked me thru the most insecure moments of a teen angst girls life," she continued.

The star also noted that Perry nicknamed her "Camel" because of her long eyelashes.

"You had a way of making every single human feel confident, heard, and special the minute they met you," Spelling said. "Your energy was pure selfless love. A giver in this ungiving life. Your loving nature carried thru decades."

She then gushed over Perry's relationship with her own children, as he'd frequently ask about them in conversation and end his messages with "Uncle Luke loves them."

"As a parent you defined hands on. Always putting Jack and Sophie first. Loved showing off pics of Jack wrestling and the purses and pieces Sophie designed and crafted," the actress remembered before sharing a pair of regrets that she had.

"We never had that Taco Tuesday family night at your house {I heard your tacos were the best} and that I couldn’t fulfill your vision and dream of our cast doing that horror film you were so passionate about making with them," she said. "Sorry both those things never happened. Today, and everyday we all miss you and hold you in our hearts. Everyone does."

Spelling concluded: "You made quite the impression on this lifetime Lukey."