Tori Spelling denies pet pig in bed was why she and ex Dean McDermott slept apart for 3 years prior to split

Tori Spelling is sharing her side of the story about why she and her ex-husband Dean McDermitt slept in different bedrooms for years prior to their split.

In a 2023 interview, McDermott, 57, told the Daily Mail that he insisted on separate sleeping arrangements in 2017 because "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum had animals, including a pig, sleeping in their shared bedroom.

During Monday's episode of her "misSPELLING" podcast, Spelling, 50, said it was McDermott's "choice" that the former couple sleep in "different bedrooms" for "three years" but insisted the decision was not due to their pet pig.

"He gave an interview saying he stopped sleeping in the bed because of a pig. That is not true," she said.

While Spelling admitted that there was a pig in their bed in 2017, she claimed that the animal only spent one night sleeping with them.

The California native explained that the couple adopted the baby pig while she was pregnant with their fifth child, and she was told that the animal needed to sleep in a bed.

"I was just following orders that it was used to snuggling, and it needed that for a few nights," Spelling said.

She continued, "But then when it peed between us in the bed, he was like, 'The pig's leaving the bed.' And I was like, 'Understood.' And that was it. That was the only night the pig was in the bed."

"The animals and kids didn't come between us in the bed," Spelling added.

Spelling claimed that McDermott told her he moved into a separate bedroom due to her habit of sleeping with the TV on.

"I think I had the TV on for distraction, like, to distract from my life. Like, I would just zone out and be entertained, which is what my dad [late television producer Aaron Spelling] said that's what he always wanted to do," Spelling explained.

"Like, people have hard days, hard work, hard lives, hard relationships, and it's all individual," she continued. "And when they get home, they just kinda wanna zone out and be entertained and taken out of their world — escapism."

She continued, "So that's what I was just creating for myself. Because guess what? It's funny. He's no longer in my bed. No longer in the marriage."

"Oh, that's right, I filed for divorce," Spelling added. "I don't even sleep with the TV on anymore. Isn't that ironic?"

Last month, Spelling had filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the grounds to dissolve her 18-year union with McDermott, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Per the court documents, Spelling — who is the petitioner in the case — shared their separation date as June 17, 2023. According to the documents, Spelling is requesting spousal support, while denying offering spousal support to McDermott.

Spelling is requesting full physical custody of the couple's five minor children and joint legal custody. The actress noted that she's open to McDermott having visitation rights.

The former couple share sons Liam, 17, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, and daughters Stella, 15, and Hattie, 12.

McDermott's interview with the Daily Mail came shortly after he first announced their split in a quickly deleted Instagram post in June 2023. The Canadian actor admitted that he was drunk when he shared the post and subsequently entered a rehabilitation facility where he conducted the interview with the outlet.

During the interview, McDermott said that his struggle with addiction and Spelling's insistence on having barn animals in their bedroom led to the breakdown of their marriage.

After a period of sobriety, McDermott said he began drinking again in 2017. He said that his relapse, their longstanding and well-documented financial struggles and the separate sleeping arrangements weighed heavily on their marriage.

"We'd been having problems, and it just got worse because we stopped sleeping in the same room," he told the outlet.

McDermott described several animals living in their shared bedroom, including a pig and multiple dogs. He also claimed that a chicken lived in their bathroom.

"And we know dogs have accidents and our particular dogs were having a lot," he explained. "And I just couldn't deal with that anymore. So, I created a healthy boundary for myself and I said, I can't do this. I can't live and sleep in this kind of condition. I drew that boundary for myself and moved to another room and things just progressed from there. There were no efforts to sort of remedy the problem to get back into the room."

McDermott said he and Spelling were more like roommates than spouses, stating, "I just isolated more and more and more, and she isolated with the kids … Rarely, rarely, rarely did we eat together. We'd sit down and have a family meal, but it was always disjointed."

He added, "It made me feel worse because I knew I was a big part of [the problem] and I was at a place where I felt there was nothing I could do about it.

"I've never been so lonely in the same house with six other people, never been so lonely in my life. I didn't know how to get out of the situation I was in. I was hurting. I was heartbroken. I was depressed. I hated myself. I didn't want to live."

After spending 40 days in rehab, McDermott stayed in a sober living home. At the time, McDermott said that he had not seen Spelling or their children in over four months.

During her podcast episode on Monday, Spelling said that McDermott was now spending time with their children again.

"We're co-parenting very well right now. Like, the kids are seeing him again, and they're happy with his progress and the work he's done on himself," she said.

