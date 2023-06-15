Tori Spelling says she and her family need brain scans because of mold poisoning

Tori Spelling is seeking medical testing for herself, husband Dean McDermott and the couple's five children.

Spelling took to her Instagram story on Wednesday to ask her followers in the Los Angeles area if they know of locations that specialize in a specific brain scan.

"Anyone know a MRI place in the San Fernando Valley/or Los Angeles area that does 3TMRI brain scans (not 1.5) as well as neuroquant?" Spelling wrote. "We need to get this for our family bc of the mold poisoning," she concluded, adding a praying hands emoji.

Spelling previously said that her family had been in a "continual spiral of sickness" before finding out her rented home was infested with "extreme mold." Spelling shares five children with McDermott: Liam, 16, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6.

In May, Spelling csaid the "mold infection" of her rented home has been "slowly killing" her family for the past three years.

In an update shared on social media at the time, Spelling, 50, asked for recommendations for a "mold lawyer."

"Does anyone know how to find a major great MOLD lawyer in CA that can help our family?" the actress wrote on her Instagram story, according to People magazine. "Our troubles are next level with our mold problem and the house that's been slowly killing us for 3 years."

"My kids and I are so sick and can't get well and our family needs help. Overwhelmed," she continued. "We do need to start with an amazing lawyer who can guide us through this."

In early May, Spelling took her children to urgent care and shared pictures inside an examination room.

"Here we are again at Urgent Care," Spelling posted on Instagram at the time. "We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again."

The former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star initially thought her kids were just getting sick at school and bringing it home. However, at one point they said they were "dizzy even standing" and she "knew something bigger was going on."

"They discovered extreme mold in our home," Spelling said, adding, "You just keep getting sick, one infection after another. Respiratory infections. Extreme allergy like symptoms too and like my poor Finn skin rashes as well."

She said that Finn also had a fever of 103 and strep throat during this time.

"We now know that when the house was labeled a health hazard and not liveable that wording was FACT," she added. "We now GET IT! It’s hard to just uproot a huge family especially in midst of all feeling so sick and in bed. But, we now will vacate the home asap."

At the time, Spelling was planning to move her family into a temporary space until they figured out what to do next.

"We are just renters so looks like moving is in our eminent (sic) future as well. Grateful we have renters insurance," she said.

