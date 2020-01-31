Top Oscar winners throughout history

The 92nd annual Academy Awards will go live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, Feb. 9 where many stars, writers, directors and other creatives will gather in the hopes of making history.

With Todd Philips’ “Joker” nominated for a surprising 11 nominations, it’s in a position to be one of the most decorated films to ever grace the show. With 24 awards to give out each year on the big night, there have been many in showbusiness that have sat biting their nails awaiting their category throughout the years.

BRAD PITT WORE A NAME TAG TO OSCARS LUNCHEON, SENDING SOCIAL MEDIA INTO A FRENZY

To help better prepare fans and to keep the 92nd annual show in historical context, below is a rundown of some of the top Oscar winners of all time, as reported by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The film with the most Oscars

There is a three-way tie for the film that earned the most trophies during a single Academy Awards season. “Ben-Hur” (1959), “Titanic” (1997) and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003) all earned 11 Oscar trophies in various categories. However, a special accolade should go to “Titanic” because it also holds a three-way record for most Oscar nominations for a movie in a single year, with 14. It shares that record with “All About Eve” (1950) and “La La Land” (2016). In addition, “Lord of the Rings: Return of the King” holds the record for the biggest sweep, winning all 11 awards it was nominated for.

The person with the most Oscars

The person with the single most Oscar wins is none other than Walt Disney, who earned 26 of the 59 he was nominated for throughout his life. However, most of those wins were for his animated shorts and not a single one was for acting.

KOBE BRYANT TO BE HONORED DURING OSCARS

The most decorated performer to ever grace the Oscars stage is still Katharine Hepburn, who won four of the 12 Oscars she was nominated for. According to the Academy, the star’s best roles include: “On Golden Pond” (1982), “The Lion in Winter” (1969), “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” (1968) and “Morning Glory” (1934). All of her wins were in the best actress category. However, trailing right behind the star are Ingrid Bergman, Walter Brennan, Daniel Day-Lewis, Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep, who all earned three Oscars.

Given that three of those stars are still alive, it’s possible someone could tie with Hepburn in the near future.

Youngest and oldest Oscar winners

In 2018, “Call Me by Your Name” screenwriter James Ivory won the Academy Award for the best-adapted screenplay, making him the oldest Oscar recipient at age 89. On the opposite end of the age spectrum is actress Tatum O’Neal, who won the award for best supporting actress for “Paper Moon” in 1974. At the time of her win, O’Neal was just 10 years old.

Most Oscar wins for best director

John Ford had five directing nods overall and won four, making him the winner of the most best-director Oscars ever. His films “The Informer” (1935), “The Grapes of Wrath “ (1940), “How Green Was My Valley” (1941) and “The Quiet Man” (1952) all won him awards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Most Oscar nominations for acting

As mentioned, Meryl Streep has only been given three Academy Awards, two for best actress and one for best supporting actress. However, there is no star more recognized by the organization than Streep. Throughout her career, she has been nominated 21 times. By contrast, Katharine Hepburn and Jack Nicholson tie for second at only 12 nominations each. Streep won her last award in 2012 for her role in "The Iron Lady." She's been nominated three more times since but missed out on her chance to tie Hepburn each time.