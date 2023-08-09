'Euphoria' actress defends family from MAGA party controversy: 'Many misinterpretations'

"Euphoria" actress Sydney Sweeney is again defending her family from rumors after social media posts shared by a relative last year appeared to show her friends and family wearing red MAGA-style hats and Blue Lives Matter shirts.

In a new interview with the Hollywood outlet Variety, Sweeney revisited the backlash she received for the photos in August last year depicting her family and friends celebrating her mom’s 60th birthday.

The actress claimed that those seeing the photos and assuming that Sweeney’s family were MAGA supporters were misinterpreting the situation.

At the time, Sweeney’s brother shared the photos to social media, some of which featured guests wearing red caps emblazoned with the words "Make Sixty Great Again," – a reference to former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan. Another photo featured a gentleman in the pro-police shirt.

As soon as the photos made their way online, users slammed the HBO actress and her family for the party attire. Sweeney took to X – then known as Twitter – to clarify that the images weren’t what they seemed and that critics on social media were making "assumptions."

She wrote, "You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement."

The actress added that it was "not the intention" for the festive attire to make a political statement. She then urged users, "please stop making assumptions."

A couple of months later, Sweeney told British GQ the speculation about her family’s politics as a result of the photos, became "a wildfire, and nothing I can say will take it back to the correct track."

In her recent interview with Variety, Sweeney clarified the photo, saying that those wearing the controversial attire weren’t even members of her family.

"There were so many misinterpretations," she said. "The people in the pictures weren’t even my family."

Sweeney noted they were her mom’s friends.

"The people who brought the things that people were upset about were actually my mom’s friends from L.A. who have kids that are walking outside in the Pride parade, and they thought it would be funny to wear because they were coming to Idaho," the actress added.

Sweeney then made a general comment about fame and being subject to such intense scrutiny from media and the public. She said, "People are so fast to build someone up, and then they love tearing them down. And it’s so fascinating to see. Three years ago, I was going to college just like everybody else. And all of a sudden, I’m not a human anymore."

