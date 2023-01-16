'Top Gun: Maverick' director says actor Glen Powell got hurt during popular beach football scene

"Top Gun: Maverick," one of the most popular movies of 2022 required a lot from the actors that made up the cast. One of the most recognized scenes from the movie is the iconic beach football scene, which plays tribute to the popular beach volleyball scene from the original film.

While on the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards, the director of the "Top Gun" sequel, Joseph Kosinski talked to IndieWire about the famous football scene, which he considered to be one of the most memorable filming days. He shared that during the filming of that scene, Glen Powell, who played Lt. Jake "Hangman" Seresin in the movie got injured due to going "110%."

"One that I get asked about a lot and a very memorable day, was when we shot the beach football scene," Kosinski told the outlet. "The actors were in a very kind of stressed out state, they’d all been working so hard to get ready for that scene. They were under the pressure, the weight of the original scene being so iconic. I remember Glen went out 110 percent on the first play and hurt himself, but luckily recovered quickly and we were able to get a great version of it."

The cast and crew of the film have shared on many occasions the preparation that went into creating "Top Gun: Maverick." One of the film's producers, Jerry Bruckheimer talked to Fox News Digital at the award show about some of what the cast endured and how it contributed highly to the success of the sequel.

"Our actors went through three months of training in various jets. First in a prop plane then an aerobatic prop then in a jet and finally in an F-18, so they can handle all the G forces that the plane puts on, eight or nine G's a time," Bruckheimer explained.

"It worked perfectly because our actors in the plane when we actually filmed it was real and that's amazing. The fact that they withstood those amounts of G's and gave a great performance on top of it, it made it a worldwide hit."

"Top Gun: Maverick" came out in 2022 and brought back Cruise as Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, who he played in the original film in 1986. Val Kilmer, who played Adm. Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in the original film also appeared in the sequel, along with a new cast of actors including Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Jay Ellis and Powell.