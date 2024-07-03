'Top Chef' star arrested, accused of choking and pointing gun at girlfriend

Celebrity chef Justin Sutherland has been accused of threatening to kill his girlfriend outside a residence in Minnesota on June 28.

Sutherland, who appeared on season 16 of "Top Chef," was arrested and charged with one felony count of threats of violence with reckless disregard, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

According to the report, police responded to a 911 call that suggested a man was holding a woman at gunpoint.

Police arrived around 8 p.m. and found Sutherland exiting the address. When the police asked for him to turn around and put his hands behind his head, Sutherland allegedly screamed, "I called 911 and [you're] trying to f---ing arrest me?" and "You should just f---ing kill me."

Sutherland's girlfriend told police that she and her boyfriend had initially argued over a music festival that they were no longer going to attend. The girlfriend, identified as "SDL" in court documents, claimed she phoned her sister, and while speaking to her, Sutherland "placed both hands around her neck, and applied pressure while telling her, ‘I want you dead.’" She said she was able to breathe, and the exchange only lasted about three seconds.

She said she then kicked Sutherland off her, but the chef allegedly took her phone and damaged it. SDL said she went to the neighbors for a phone but that Sutherland followed her with a black handgun. He stood in the doorway and allegedly said, "Don't come back here, or I am going to shoot you."

After approaching Sutherland, he allegedly pointed his gun at her before hitting her in the chest with the weapon.

In a later interview, SDL told police that the strangulation lasted longer, five to six seconds. She also alleged that during their argument inside, she knocked the gun out of Sutherland's hands.

Sutherland issued a statement, obtained by Fox News Digital, apologizing for the situation but maintaining his innocence. "Over the weekend I found myself in a situation where I was taken into custody and accused of a crime. I deeply regret putting myself in that position and the pain and distress caused to those around me. I sincerely apologize to my family, friends, and fans," he said.

"I am innocent of these charges and look forward to using the judicial system to prove my innocence. Notwithstanding, this incident has made me realize the urgent need to seek professional help and make significant changes in my life."

"I am committed to making amends and seeking treatment. Once again, I offer my sincerest apologies to everyone affected by my behavior. Thank you for your support and understanding during this difficult time while we wait for the truth to come forward and further prove my innocence."

Sutherland's attorney, John Daly, said "We all look forward to the truth coming out as the court process unfolds."

The reality star, who was released on his own recognizance without bail, is entering into a treatment center voluntarily.

Last year, Sutherland won the Daytime Emmy Award for Culinary Host for his work on "Taste the Culture." He beat out other famous hosts in Guy Fieri, Ina Garten and Emeril Lagasse.