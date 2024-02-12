Food Network star Guy Fieri's son learned 'hard work and perseverance' from no-freebies father

Guy Fieri made headlines last year after he exclusively told Fox News Digital his sons were not entitled to a free ride despite the lucrative empire he continues to build.

Now, the Food Network star's older son, Hunter, is sharing what it's like to be raised by the "Mayor of Flavortown" and the lessons he's learned from his strict yet entertaining father.

"That is a loaded question," Hunter, 27, told Fox News Digital at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Pre-Super Bowl Party. "I mean everything, you know, he's a great father. But hard work and perseverance and just learn as you go. Just keep working hard, keep your head up.

"He's taught me a lot about culinary," Hunter continued, before he was interrupted by Guy himself.

"Get your sleep, brush your teeth, eat your vegetables," the "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" star joked.

"How to tie my shoes and put on a shirt right and all that stuff," Hunter added.

In December, Fieri stressed the importance of self-sufficiency and education for his children.

"I've told them the same thing my dad told me," he told Fox News Digital. "My dad says, 'When I die, you can expect that I'm going to die broke, and you're going to be paying for the funeral.'"

In addition to son Hunter, he shares Ryder, 17, with wife Lori. They've also raised his nephew Jules, 22, since he was a child.

"And I told my boys, none of this that we've been … that I've been building are you going to get unless you come and take it from me," he continued.

"My youngest son, Ryder, is a senior in high school getting ready to graduate, or you know, going to graduate in the spring. And he's like, ‘Dad, this is so unfair. I haven’t even gone to college yet, and you're already pushing that I've got to get an MBA? Can I just get through college?'

"Shaq said it best. Shaq said it about his kids one time. He says, ‘If you want any of this cheese, you’ve got to give me two degrees.' Well, my two degrees mean, you know, postgraduate. So they're on their way."

Fieri was in town to host his annual Flavortown Tailgate ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas and doubled down on his original sentiments about education and potentially handing over the reins of his many businesses.

"Jules was in the law program at Loyola Marymount. Ryder's graduating high school. Hunter's in the master's program at the University of Miami. I told them, if these guys want it, they gotta give me two degrees," Fieri shared with Entertainment Tonight.

"Two post-grad and then they can go after it. But they're gonna run this show. I will be out folks."