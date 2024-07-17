'Top Chef Masters' contestant Naomi Pomeroy dead at 49 after inner tube accident

"Top Chef Masters" contestant Naomi Pomeroy has died at age 49.

Pomeroy’s family confirmed to Portland Monthly that she drowned in a river accident while inner tubing in the Willamette River with her husband, Kyle Linden Webster, on July 13.

The family told the outlet that their flotilla flipped after hitting a snag, and Webster made it to shore, but Pomeroy did not.

Search and rescue were deployed, but her body has not been recovered yet.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed the news on their official Facebook page Tuesday, writing that they are continuing "search efforts for their first drowning victim of the year, 49-year-old Naomi Pomeroy, of Portland, OR."

"An investigation by BCSO determined three floaters on tubes and a paddle board, secured together, were caught on an exposed snag in the water. One of the floaters, Naomi, was pulled under the water and held by the paddle board leash," the post continued.

The Corvallis Fire Department was first on the scene, but they were unable to find her with a boat. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office quickly joined the search downriver, both on land and in the water.

"BCSO deputies searched the area using all available tools, including sonar, underwater cameras, and drones, but were unable to locate any signs of Naomi in the area due to heavy debris," their statement continued. "After all usable daylight diminished, search efforts were suspended due to boat safety and dive teams not being able to respond or deploy due to conditions."

"A BCSO boat has been on the water every day since Saturday to recover Naomi and plans to continue the search. BCSO will continue to re-assess the recovery mission daily," they noted, and asked that the public keep an eye out for Pomeroy’s body, but do not attempt any recovery efforts.

"I am dedicated to locating Naomi to bring her home to her family and loved ones", said Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall in the statement. "I want to thank all involved in the search and recovery mission and support during this difficult time."

Pomeroy was a self-taught cook who made a name for herself with her acclaimed Portland restaurant, Beast, in 2007, with business partner Micah Camden and sous chef Mika Paredes.

Beast won The Oregonian’s Restaurant of the Year in 2008, and she was named one of Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs in 2009.

In 2013, Pomeroy and Webster opened the cocktail bar Expatriate in Portland, and the next year, she won a James Beard award.

Pomeroy appeared on "Iron Chef" in 2010 and later competed on the third season of "Top Chef Masters" on Bravo.

She also appeared as a guest judge on "Top Chef" in seasons 10, 15 and 18.

"Top Chef" released a statement about her death on X, reading, "The Bravo and Top Chef family send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Chef Naomi Pomeroy. Naomi was a powerhouse chef who made an indelible mark on the culinary industry."

In May, Pomeroy opened an ice cream shop named Cornet Custard.

She was also planning a summer dining experience, called Garden Party, with limited seating that would feature produce grown in her home garden.