Tony Dow, 'Leave It to Beaver' star, dead at 77, son confirms: 'He is in a better place'

"Leave It to Beaver" star Tony Dow has died at the age of 77, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Dow's son Christopher told Fox News Digital he spoke with his father's manager – who made the official Facebook announcement Wednesday.

"Although this is a very sad day, I have comfort and peace that he is in a better place," Christopher said in the Facebook statement.

"He was the best Dad anyone could ask for. He was my coach, my mentor, my voice of reason, my best friend, my best man in my wedding, and my hero. My wife said something powerful and shows the kind of man he was. She said: ‘Tony was such a kind man. He had such a huge heart and I’ve never heard Tony say a bad or negative thing about anyone.’"

On Tuesday, Dow's management team announced on Facebook that the actor had died, but the social media post was subsequently taken down.

Dow's wife, Lauren Shulkind, gave the "false information" to his management team, his son explained to Fox News Digital. Shulkind had believed Dow had passed and shared the information with his management team prematurely, according to TMZ.

"This is a difficult time," Christopher said when reached by Fox News Digital. He explained his father was in his "last hours" and "under hospice care."

In May, Shulkind announced Dow's cancer had returned – just a month after he celebrated his 77th birthday.

"Dear friends and fans of Tony Dow, I have some very sad news to share with you," Shulkind wrote at the time. "Unfortunately, Tony has once again been diagnosed with cancer. He is approaching this reality so bravely, but it is truly heartbreaking.

"We want to thank you in advance for your caring thoughts. Our Love, Lauren & Tony."

Dow starred alongside Jerry Mathers, Barbara Billingsley, Hugh Beaumont and Ken Osmond in "Leave it to Beaver" during his childhood. The show originally ran for six seasons on CBS before switching to ABC.

The actor participated in the reunion show, "Still the Beaver," and the show’s sequel series, "The New Leave It to Beaver."

Dow was also known for his roles in "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and "Babylon 5."