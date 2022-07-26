Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Tony Dow, 'Leave it to Beaver' star, under hospice care in ‘last hours,’ son says

The son of Dow, known for his role as Wally Cleaver, said this is a 'difficult time'

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tony Dow, known for his role as Wally Cleaver on "Leave it to Beaver," is under hospice in his "last hours," his son tells Fox News Digital. 

"This is a difficult time," Christopher Dow said. "Yes he is still alive but in his last hours. Under hospice care." 

Earlier Tuesday, Dow's management team said that the actor had passed in a Facebook post, but the social media post has since been taken down. 

Tony Dow as Wally Cleaver in "Leave it to Beaver."

Tony Dow as Wally Cleaver in "Leave it to Beaver." (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Jerry Mathers and Tony Dow in "Leave it to Beaver."

Jerry Mathers and Tony Dow in "Leave it to Beaver." (Abc/Kobal/Shutterstock )

PAUL SORVINO, ‘GOODFELLAS’ ACTOR, DEAD AT 83

In May, Dow's wife, Lauren Shulkind, announced his cancer had returned -- just a month after he celebrated his 77th birthday.

Dow starred alongside Hugh Beaumont, Jerry Mathers and Barbara Billingsley in the TV series "Leave it to Beaver."

Dow starred alongside Hugh Beaumont, Jerry Mathers and Barbara Billingsley in the TV series "Leave it to Beaver." (Getty Images)

Dow participated in multiple spin-offs of "Leave it to Beaver."

Dow participated in multiple spin-offs of "Leave it to Beaver." (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Dear friends and fans of Tony Dow, I have some very sad news to share with you," Shulkind wrote at the time. "Unfortunately, Tony has once again been diagnosed with cancer. He is approaching this reality so bravely, but it is truly heartbreaking. 

"We want to thank you in advance for your caring thoughts. Our Love, Lauren & Tony."

Dow starred alongside Jerry Mathers, Barbara Billingsley, Hugh Beaumont and Ken Osmond in "Leave it to Beaver" during his childhood. The show originally ran for six seasons on CBS before switching to ABC.

The actor participated in the reunion show "Still the Beaver," and the show’s sequel series, "The New Leave It to Beaver."

Tony Dow, known for his role as Wally Cleaver on "Leave it to Beaver," is under hospice in his "last hours," his son tells Fox News Digital. 

Tony Dow, known for his role as Wally Cleaver on "Leave it to Beaver," is under hospice in his "last hours," his son tells Fox News Digital. 

Dow's wife announced his cancer had returned in May 2022.

Dow's wife announced his cancer had returned in May 2022. (Photo by Shutterstock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dow was also known for his roles in "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and "Babylon 5."

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending