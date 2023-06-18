Tommy Lee's wife says Heather Locklear was 'love of his life' not Pam Anderson

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has been in several tumultuous and high-profile relationships, having been married to a bevy of beauties.

He and his ex-wife Pamela Anderson, with whom he shares his only two sons, are frequently referenced together, often because of their infamous sex tape, leaked on the Internet in 1996.

His current wife, Brittany Furlan, says that despite all the talk of his relationship with Anderson, it is really his second wife, actress Heather Locklear, who had his heart.

"Everyone glorifies his relationship with Pam, but he was married to Heather for [nearly] eight years," she explained to People magazine, even calling her "the one that got away."

MÖTLEY CRÜE'S TOMMY LEE SAYS HE WAS ON A 'BENDER' WHEN HE POSTED NSFW PICTURE ON INSTAGRAM

"She was the love of his life," she admits. "I see it, because she's just a fun, sweet, caring, awesome person.… Tommy even says he messed up in that relationship. He cheated on her. To this day, that's why they're still really good friends," she said of the former couple.

"I yell at my husband, I'm like, 'I can't believe you cheated on her. She’s so cool,'" she explains of Locklear, with whom she has developed a relationship.

"That was a different time. He was 25 years old, 26 years old. Not to make excuses, but he's a very different man now from all those years ago. You live and you learn."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Locklear and Lee were married from 1986 through 1993 and have been able to maintain a friendship.

"Heather and I are very close. She's awesome, I love her," Furlan adds of her own relationship with her husband's ex. "I think she's the most kind, down-to-earth person. We met through Tommy, obviously, and became close. She's just very cool, very nice, just supportive and just a cool chick all around."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lee's third marriage, to Anderson, began in 1995, with the couple divorcing by 1998. Their relationship imploded after Lee was arrested for spousal abuse, serving six months in jail. The couple share two sons together, Brandon Thomas, 27, and Dylan Jagger, 25.

With the recent release of Anderson's book, "Love, Pamela," and documentary, "Pamela, a Love Story," their relationship has once again been heavily dissected in the media.

In her book, Anderson wrote of Lee, "My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love."

Despite previous friction with Anderson, Furlan told People in April that she and Anderson were "all cool" with one another.