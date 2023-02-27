Tom Sizemore’s doctors 'have recommended end-of-life decision' after brain aneurysm: 'No further hope'

Tom Sizemore's doctors have "informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end-of-life decision" after the actor suffered a brain aneurysm that occurred as a result of a stroke last week in Los Angeles, according to his rep.

The "Black Hawk Down" star has remained in a coma and in intensive care after collapsing at home on Saturday, Feb. 18.

"Doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end-of-life decision," Sizemore's representative, Charles Lago, confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"The family is now deciding end-of-life matters."

Lago added, "We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time, and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support and prayers that have been received.

"This has been a difficult time for them."

Sizemore was previously married to actress Maeve Quinlan. He has twin boys from a previous relationship with Janelle McIntire.

The "Heat" actor has publicly battled substance abuse and addiction issues.

In an interview with Fox News Digital in 2021, Sizemore shared his commitment to getting sober.

"I’ve been trying to get sober since 1991 ... It became really big news much later than that, but I was trying to stop," he said. "I’ve had a problem for a long time. I had periods, long periods, of sobriety and I would end up relapsing."