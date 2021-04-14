Tom Hanks' son Chet sued by ex-girlfriend for alleged assault, battery

Chet Hanks, a son of actor Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, has been sued by his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker for alleged assault and battery.

In a petition filed in a Fort Bend, Texas court on Tuesday obtained by Fox News, Parker alleges that she began dating Hanks in March 2019 and the pair began living together one year later. She alleges three arguments that occurred between the couple in late 2020 involved Hanks placing his hands on her "forcefully" and threatening her.

The first incident allegedly occurred on Oct. 18, 2020 when Parker claims she took a trip to New Orleans to support Hanks' role in Showtime's "Your Honor" when the two got into an argument about where they planned to have dinner while staying at the Windsor Court hotel.

During their venture outdoors, Parker claims Hanks "grabbed [her] by the wrist and forcefully pulled her to himself. While holding her wrist in a tight and painful grip, Defendant Hanks demanded that they go back to the room."

Parker alleges that Hanks began to "verbally assault her" and later that night he "became aggressive and hostile."

"As the Plaintiff was lying in bed, Defendant Hanks started verbally abusing and threatening her. He shoved her, threatening her with imminent bodily injury, while stating, '[I] would not disrespect [him], [he] was in control, [he] would not allow what happened with his mom and dad's relationship to happen to our[s]' and other things."

Parker claims Hanks then "grabbed her with great force" when she attempted to leave, adding that he also "pushed her with such force that Parker knocked over tables in the room."

An attorney for Hanks did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Court documents allege Hanks "threw a bottle" at Parker before "angrily" grabbing and pushing her. In her affidavit, Parker also alleges Hanks referred to her as a "ghetto black b----."

Parker alleged the couple later got locked out of their room and she failed to report the alleged physical encounter when questioned by a security guard, claiming that she held back out of "fear of future reprisals" from Hanks.

A second incident occurred in Sugar Land, Texas on Dec. 22, 2020, Parker alleges in the court docs.

"During the week of Christmas Defendant Hank's threats intensified. Defendant Hanks threatened to 'blow [Parker's] brains out.' He threatened a murder suicide because he did not want to live and would blow his brains out, too," court docs allege.

Parker claims she took her nine-year-old twins, who were in the house at the time of the alleged conversation, to her mother's home. Later, she returned to the property she shared with Hanks and "hid [his] gun so he would not have access to it," the court papers allege.

During the week of Jan. 6, 2021, Parker claims she told Hanks she was "unhappy" in the relationship, leading to him becoming full of "rage."

"Once in the car, Defendant Hanks became verbally abusive and threatening," the court documents claim, noting the following morning they agreed to a separation.

On Jan. 8, Parker began moving things out of their home with help from her assistant, movers and a handyman, according to the court filing. During this time, Hanks "became extremely aggressive...intentionally brushing against [Parker], and bumping her in a hostile manner, as if he were intentionally trying to start a fight."

She then referenced a moment when Hanks allegedly "picked up a knife and came at her." She swung a pot at Hanks, who then "charged at her," the filing claims. Parker claims Hanks then "grabbed her by the wrist and twisted her arm," before she attempted to record the altercation with her phone, causing Hanks to "manhandle" her in an effort to stop.

"Defendant Hanks kicked Parker's legs and caused her to fall as he dragged her across the pavement," court docs further allege. "Defendant Hanks was pulling Parker by her right arm. Parker felt that her arm was coming out of place."

The third incident allegedly resulted in police arriving at the scene and Parker filing a report before moving. She was granted a protective order against Hanks on Jan. 14, court papers confirmed.

In her filing, Parker alleged Hanks committed assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She is seeking monetary relief in excess of $1 million.

Parker's court filing comes just weeks after Fox News confirmed Hanks sued Parker in Los Angeles Superior Court for theft, assault and battery stemming from the January incident. He also demands that Parker return the money she allegedly stole from him, which he claims is around $5,800 taken from his bank account.

Additionally, the complaint alleges a separate amount -- totaling $13,700 -- which Hanks claims Parker took from a residence the two had shared up until he broke off their relationship and ended their apartment lease in Houston, Texas on January 8 after discovering the alleged fraudulent charges.

The suit further alleges Parker also "made extortionist threats" at Hanks after realizing she "was in trouble."

Hanks’ attorney, Marty Singer, told Fox News in a statement in late March that Parker’s claims that Hanks had "pushed" her are "completely false, fabricated and fictional."

"The day after Chet Hanks confronted Kiana Parker about stealing money from his credit card, while Ms. Parker was accompanied by a huge male carrying a gun she viciously attacked Chet with a knife, which caused him to profusely bleed," reads the statement. "It is all on video and the undisputed video tells the whole story. Her claims are completely false, fabricated and fictional."

On March 30, a judge signed the temporary protective order and the suspension of Chet’s handgun license.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.