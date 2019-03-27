Tom Cruise's daughter thanks him for 'everything' in Scientology promotional email: report

Tom Cruises’s daughter, Isabella Cruise, 26, is reportedly the face of a new Scientology recruiting email, extolling the virtues of the faith and thanking her famous father for “everything.”

In the email -- a copy of which was obtained by journalist Tony Ortega, writer of the blog the Underground Bunker -- the adopted daughter of Cruise and his former wife Nicole Kidman -- talks about her “success” with an "auditing" internship at Scientology London.

Auditing is a form of counseling within Scientology meant “to restore being and ability, according to scientology.org.

“We all need to do this,” Isabella writes in the email, explaining the term. “It’s hard work. It’s a lot of effort. It’s a few melt downs and running to the bathroom to have a mini episode, but it is worth everything because you will get through. This is a gift to yourself and so many others.

“Thank you to my Dad for everything,” she continues. “I would have drowned in my own problems if you hadn’t been there to sup me or get me through the preliminaries.”

A link at the bottom of the page takes readers to a recruitment page for auditing. The email was sent out by Scientology London staff member Kate Wakley, Ortega reported.

Isabella finishes the email by thanking Scientology's late founder, L. Ron Hubbard, who died in 1986, and current leader David Miscavage.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman divorced in 2001. The former couple also share a son, Conner, 24, who is also a Scientologist.