David Miscavige's dad says wife of Scientology leader will 'never be free'

The wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige will never be free from the church’s grasp, her father-in-law said in an interview airing Sunday.

Ron Miscavige, David’s dad, added to “60 Minutes Australia” that no one may ever know the whereabouts of his daughter-in-law, Shelly, who allegedly hasn’t been seen in public for years.

“Shelly, she’ll never be free,” Ron Miscavige, who left the church in 2012, told the TV show, according to 9News.

“These are pretty bad people, but they don’t have a conscience and that lets them do it.”

People believe that Shelly — once dubbed the “Queen of Scientology” — was banished in 2005 by her husband, who took the church’s reigns in 1986 following the death of founder L. Ron Hubbard.

Actress Leah Remini, who left the church in 2013, has long been fighting to find out what happened to her friend Shelly. Remini reportedly questioned guests at Tom Cruise’s 2006 wedding to Katie Holmes about Shelly’s whereabouts and filed a missing person’s report with the Los Angeles Police Department in 2013.

Detectives closed the case after saying they’d met with Shelly in person, reports said.

But Remini maintained that she still needed answers about Shelly, stating in 2016: “I do not know that she is alive.

“‘Shelly is fine, and she’s alive.’ … That’s the PR line. I don’t believe that,” she added to “60 Minutes” on Sunday.

The Church of Scientology told Page Six in a statement Sunday: “Ron Miscavige is seeking to make money on the name of his famous son. Any father exploiting his son in this manner is a sad exercise in betrayal.

“Leah Remini has been stalking Mr. and Mrs. Miscavige for years because of her psychotic obsession. It is time for her to stop.”

This article originally appeared on Page Six.