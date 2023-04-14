Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Movies
Published

Tom Cruise was turned down for 'Mission: Impossible' by this star

Nicholas Hoult turned down starring in 'Mission: Impossible 7' on a phone call with Tom Cruise

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Tom Cruise's new 'Top Gun' movie takes Griff Jenkins' breath away Video

Tom Cruise's new 'Top Gun' movie takes Griff Jenkins' breath away

Paramount Pictures' latest film, 'Top Gun: Maverick,' is expected to break box office records on its opening weekend.

Tom Cruise was denied by Nicholas Hoult when the star offered him a role in "Mission: Impossible 7."

Hoult explained that due to a prior work commitment, he was not able to appear alongside Cruise in the upcoming two-part "Mission: Impossible" finale.

The seventh installment in the franchise, "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One," is set for release this summer.

"I screen-tested for 'Batman' and didn’t get it," Hoult said in an interview with The Guardian. 

Nicholas Hoult, right, turned down Tom Cruise's offer to be in "Mission: Impossible 7."

Nicholas Hoult, right, turned down Tom Cruise's offer to be in "Mission: Impossible 7." (Getty Images)

TOM CRUISE FILMING 'MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 8' SCENES ON US AIRCRAFT CARRIER

"Screen-tested for 'Top Gun,' didn’t get it. Then I got the call from Tom Cruise: ‘Hey, how about "Mission Impossible?'" Ok. Got it. Then I had to drop out because I was already attached to do some more of [Hulu series] ‘The Great,'" he explained.

Hoult also auditioned for roles in "Batman" and "Top Gun: Maverick," but didn't get either.

Hoult also auditioned for roles in "Batman" and "Top Gun: Maverick," but didn't get either. (Dia Dipasupil)

Hoult was originally cast to star in "Mission: Impossible 7" in January 2020, but just a few months later in May he was replaced by Esai Morales. 

The actor told the outlet that his prior commitment on Hulu's "The Great" got in the way of his ability to work alongside Cruise.

Cruise personally offered Hoult a role in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise.

Cruise personally offered Hoult a role in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise. (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Hoult also explained that he screen-tested for the role of Batman/Bruce Wayne in the DC movie, but ultimately the part went to Robert Pattinson. He didn't share what role he auditioned for in "Top Gun: Maverick."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Although Hoult didn't land a role in "Maverick" — which also starred Miles Teller and Glen Powell — he clearly made an impression with Cruise as the actor personally offered him a spot in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise.

Nicolas Cage and Hoult attend the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Renfield."

Nicolas Cage and Hoult attend the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Renfield." (Dia Dipasupil)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hoult currently stars alongside Nicolas Cage in "Renfield," which bowed Friday.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending