Tom Cruise was turned down for 'Mission: Impossible' by this star

Tom Cruise was denied by Nicholas Hoult when the star offered him a role in "Mission: Impossible 7."

Hoult explained that due to a prior work commitment, he was not able to appear alongside Cruise in the upcoming two-part "Mission: Impossible" finale.

The seventh installment in the franchise, "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One," is set for release this summer.

"I screen-tested for 'Batman' and didn’t get it," Hoult said in an interview with The Guardian.

"Screen-tested for 'Top Gun,' didn’t get it. Then I got the call from Tom Cruise: ‘Hey, how about "Mission Impossible?'" Ok. Got it. Then I had to drop out because I was already attached to do some more of [Hulu series] ‘The Great,'" he explained.

Hoult was originally cast to star in "Mission: Impossible 7" in January 2020, but just a few months later in May he was replaced by Esai Morales.

The actor told the outlet that his prior commitment on Hulu's "The Great" got in the way of his ability to work alongside Cruise.

Hoult also explained that he screen-tested for the role of Batman/Bruce Wayne in the DC movie, but ultimately the part went to Robert Pattinson. He didn't share what role he auditioned for in "Top Gun: Maverick."

Although Hoult didn't land a role in "Maverick" — which also starred Miles Teller and Glen Powell — he clearly made an impression with Cruise as the actor personally offered him a spot in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise.

Hoult currently stars alongside Nicolas Cage in "Renfield," which bowed Friday.