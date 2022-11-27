Tom Brady gets support from Gisele Bündchen in new Instagram after divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are proving to the world that they can be the paradigm of friendly and supportive exes in a new social media exchange.

Brady took to Instagram to share a photo of his son Jack, 15 whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynihan at a Tampa Bay Buccaneer's practice.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion captioned the photo "My inspiration" with two red heart emojis.

Bündchen, who has son Benjamin, 12 and daughter Vivan, 9 with Brady, liked the photo of Jack, as well as commented on the post.

The Brazilian supermodel added a red heart under her ex-husbands photo.

Prior to their divorce, Bündchen had spoken candidly of her relationship with Jack.

In an interview with People Magazine from 2018, she said of him, "I couldn’t imagine my life without [Jack]. I call him my bonus child."

Bündchen's most recent post to her own Instagram feed dates back to August 22, Jack's 15th birthday.

At the time, she wrote alongside a photo of her three children, "Happy birthday sweetest Jack!! 15 look great on you! I wish you all the most wonderful things in the world. You are so loved by all of us. Te amo."

At the beginning of the football season, Jack and his siblings attended their father's football games, although Bündchen remained absent, leading to speculation their relationship was on the rocks.

On October 28, the couple announced they had gone their separate ways.

At the time, Brady wrote on his Instagram story, "In recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Bündchen predominantly echoed Brady's statement, writing in part to her Instagram story, "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."