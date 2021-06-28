Gisele Bündchen flaunts bikini bod while enjoying summer Sundays at the beach

Gisele Bündchen gave her followers a look at her fit physique on Instagram Sunday.



The 40-year-old former Victoria's Secret Angel paired a brown bikini top with animal-printed bottoms for her day on the beach.



"Sunday, summer and sunshine = Heaven," Bündchen captioned her photograph.



Bündchen ’s husband and NFL star quarterback Tom Brady showed the model’s post love in the comments section.

"MISSING YOU," Brady wrote in all caps. His comment included several heart and heart-eye emojis.



Brady and Bündchen got married in February 2009. The couple began a relationship after being set up on a blind date in 2006.

Bündchen knew Brady was the one for her "the first time [she] saw him."

"I knew right away- the first time I saw him," Bündchen previously told Vanity Fair. "[He] smiled and I was like, ‘That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen!'"

The pair shares two kids together. Brady also has a son from a previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.