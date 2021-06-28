Expand / Collapse search
Gisele Bündchen flaunts bikini bod while enjoying summer Sundays at the beach

Bündchen’s husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, also commented on the post

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Gisele Bündchen gave her followers a look at her fit physique on Instagram Sunday. 


 The 40-year-old former Victoria's Secret Angel paired a brown bikini top with animal-printed bottoms for her day on the beach. 


"Sunday, summer and sunshine = Heaven," Bündchen captioned her photograph


Bündchen ’s husband and NFL star quarterback Tom Brady showed the model’s post love in the comments section. 

GISELE BUNDCHEN, 40, TALKS AGING IN HOLLYWOOD: IT'S 'BEAUTIFUL' BUT 'CHALLENGING'

"MISSING YOU," Brady wrote in all caps. His comment included several heart and heart-eye emojis. 

Gisele Bundchen recently flaunted her bikini bod. 

Gisele Bundchen recently flaunted her bikini bod.  (Jackson Lee/Getty Images)


Brady and Bündchen got married in February 2009. The couple began a relationship after being set up on a blind date in 2006.

Bündchen knew Brady was the one for her "the first time [she] saw him."

"I knew right away- the first time I saw him," Bündchen previously told Vanity Fair. "[He] smiled and I was like, ‘That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen!'"

The pair shares two kids together. Brady also has a son from a previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

