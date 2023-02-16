Todd Chrisley's daughter Savannah details ‘really weird’ prison visit amid parent’s tax fraud sentencing

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter Savannah revealed it was a strange experience during her last visit to her father in prison.

Their 25-year-old daughter admitted it was "really weird" to see her dad’s new look while he serves a 12-year sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion.

"I will say it’s really weird seeing him with grey hair… really weird… oh my gosh," she detailed on her "Unlocked" podcast.

"Like, really weird. He’s definitely used some color over the years, and now seeing him with grey hair. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh.’"

The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison after a jury found the couple guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, in addition to conspiring to defraud the IRS.

Despite her parents being behind bars and her father’s aged appearance, Savannah said she attempts to stay positive during this tumultuous time.

"I know in my heart, who my parents are and that’s what brings me so much joy," she continued.

"In a way, I’m so blessed, and grateful all these other people get to experience the love of them."

Savannah updated her fans on how Todd and Julie are coping in jail and said they both have gained support from others in the facility.

"They're in there with people who are struggling. My mom’s the mom for those who haven’t had a mom, my dad’s in there for people who haven’t had a father figure… I’m blessed they get to be there for someone."

The reality television star travels to Pensacola, Florida, to visit her father in prison while her mother is held at the BOP facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

Todd and Julie's attorneys plan to file an appeal in mid-February, according to Savannah.

"Even visiting my dad… I have so much hope and so much restored strength that I’m like, ‘This isn’t the end,'" Savannah remarked.

"I know that they’re going through what they’re going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change," she added. "Because whether this appeal works or not, they’re still coming out with a story."