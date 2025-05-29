Todd Chrisley smiles in first public outing since Trump pardon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Todd Chrisley looked happy as he went on his first public outing on Thursday following his release from prison.

The 56-year-old was seen heading into a Nordstrom in Nashville with his family, including his daughter, Savannah, who had fought for her parents' release.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" star, along with his wife Julie, received a full pardon from President Donald Trump this week following their 2022 conviction on fraud and tax evasion charges.

Trump announced the pardon on Tuesday.