Todd Chrisley smiles in first public outing since Trump pardon

Pardon czar Alice Marie Johnson joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to explain why she advocated for the release of Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were both pardoned by President Donald Trump earlier this week.
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Todd Chrisley looked happy as he went on his first public outing on Thursday following his release from prison.
The 56-year-old was seen heading into a Nordstrom in Nashville with his family, including his daughter, Savannah, who had fought for her parents' release.
Todd Chrisley is seen for the very first time since being released from prison yesterday in Nashville, TN on Thursday, May 29, 2025. The star of "Chrisley Knows Best" is entering a Nordstrom store with his daughter Savannah, who is wearing a red MAGA hat. (Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital)
The "Chrisley Knows Best" star, along with his wife Julie, received a full pardon from President Donald Trump this week following their 2022 conviction on fraud and tax evasion charges. (Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital)
The "Chrisley Knows Best" star, along with his wife Julie, received a full pardon from President Donald Trump this week following their 2022 conviction on fraud and tax evasion charges.
Trump announced the pardon on Tuesday.