Todd Chrisley admits he refused to work during his prison stint while wife Julie did hard time

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Todd Chrisley only did time in prison, not work.

Todd, 56, revealed he didn't have a job while serving time for fraud before being pardoned by President Donald Trump. However, his wife, Julie Chrisley, had a different experience behind bars.

"I did hard time," Julie said during an episode of the couple's podcast, "Chrisley Confessions 2.0". "I adhered to the rules. Keep in mind, I was in a place where there was no air conditioning."

TODD AND JULIE CHRISLEY'S CHILDREN ACCUSE FAMILY MEMBERS OF BETRAYAL, ‘LOSE OUR LAST NAME’

"I did work, he didn't," Julie told their guest, "Real Housewives" alum Kandi Burress.

"I refused," Todd quipped, saying, "I ran my block."

Julie explained she took a job in the prison's commissary, a general store.

"I wanted to make sure I could order my shampoo and body wash and makeup," the "Chrisley Knows Best" star noted. "I mean, it wasn't MAC, but we could get the CoverGirl, the Maybelline, the Wet N’ Wild. So, we went back to the Wet N’ Wild."

"You would walk down the hall and somebody would have on fake lashes, fake hair, there was more weave in there," she continued.

The only part of her beauty routine Julie didn't have access to was bleach to keep her blonde locks.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The reality TV couple previously confessed that life on the outside is more difficult than the lives they led behind bars.

"I’ve actually talked to a few of the women that I was in prison with that they’re already home," Julie said on the podcast.

"We all have this general consensus that – it’s kind of weird to even say it," Julie continued. Todd added, "No, it’s not weird. Life is rougher than prison life."

"It is so horrific, the conditions that you’re there for, but that’s from a physical standpoint," he explained. "But from an emotional and psychological standpoint, it is harder dealing with day to day."

WATCH: TODD CHRISLEY: WE'RE COMING BACK TO TELEVISION

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Todd and Julie were both pardoned by Trump in May after being convicted on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion. They were sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars. The couple walked out of prison after serving two and a half years, and have always maintained their innocence.

Cameras have been filming the Chrisley family for the past three years as the story of their time behind bars unfolded.

"The Chrisleys: Back to Reality" will premiere over the span of two days on Sept. 1 and 2. The finale will hit screens on Sept. 16.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP