Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Reality

Todd and Julie Chrisley call life after prison more difficult than time behind bars

The 'Chrisley Knows Best' stars navigate challenges of returning home after receiving pardon from President Donald Trump

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
Lara Trump interviews the Chrisleys following presidential pardon: We owe thanks to God Video

Lara Trump interviews the Chrisleys following presidential pardon: We owe thanks to God

Fox News host Lara Trump sits down Julie, Todd, Savannah and Grayson Chrisley on My View with Lara Trump.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Todd and Julie Chrisley are adjusting to real life after prison. 

The reality television couple confessed that life on the outside is more difficult than the lives they led behind bars. 

"I’ve actually talked to a few of the women that I was in prison with that they’re already home," Julie, 52, began to explain during the Wednesday, July 23, episode of their "Chrisley Confessions 2.0" podcast

CHRISLEY FAMILY GOING THROUGH ‘BIG ADJUSTMENT’ AFTER TODD, JULIE RELEASED FROM PRISON

Julie and Todd Chrisley sit on a couch

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley reveal that life after prison is emotionally harder than their time behind bars. (Paul Archuleta)

"We all have this general consensus that — it’s kind of weird to even say it."

Todd, 56, added, "No, it’s not weird. Life is rougher than prison life."

"It is so horrific, the conditions that you’re there for, but that’s from a physical standpoint," he explained. "But from an emotional and psychological standpoint, it is harder dealing with day to day."

TV personality Todd Chrisley speaks to the public after Trump pardons him and Julie Chrisley.

Reality television star Todd Chrisley speaks as his daughter Savannah Chrisley looks on during a news conference on Friday, May 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/AP Photo)

Julie recalled advice she received early on in her sentence, when she was struggling to cope with being away from her family.

"People told me this when I first got there: you can’t live out there and in here at the same time," she said. "Because it’ll literally run you crazy, and that’s the truth. The longer you’re there, the more removed you become to the world."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The Chrisleys — who rose to fame with their hit reality show "Chrisley Knows Best" — were convicted of federal bank fraud and tax evasion. They've both maintained their innocence.

In May, Todd and Julie were released from federal prison after they received pardons from President Donald Trump.

Trump, Chrisleys

In May, Todd and Julie Chrisley were released from federal prison after they received pardons from President Donald Trump. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Mike Windle/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Since they came home, the couple have navigated the challenges of transitioning back into their life after prison.

"You’ve been having to get back in the swing of taking control of everything," Todd told Julie during the podcast. "Running a house and making sure everything’s done the way it’s supposed to be done."

TODD AND JULIE CHRISLEY RETURN TO REALITY TV AFTER TRUMP PARDON FREES THEM FROM PRISON

Todd continued to make a surprise admission about how he'd gotten better sleep in prison than at home.

"I went to prison for 28 months. I never had trouble sleeping. Maybe, because I wasn’t fighting with everybody," Todd said. "Let me tell you something, the members of my mob — otherwise known as the Chrisley Clan — they’re the ones who have kept me awake all these years."

Julie additionally opened up about how prison forced her to focus on herself – not parenting or family drama.

Chrisleys

Pictured: (l-r) Faye Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley Campbell, Grayson Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley. (Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"The longer that people are away from their kids — as crazy as it sounds, because it’s a double-edged sword— the easier it becomes because you get into your own routine," she said. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Doesn’t mean you don’t miss them, you don’t love them, all that. But just from me being in prison, I had to just watch out for me. I had to take care of me. I had to make sure that I was as good as I could be physically, mentally, spiritually, emotionally. And that’s all I could really do."

Todd and Julie Chrisley pose for a photo

Todd and Julie Chrisley were released from prison in May. (Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017)

Meanwhile, faith, family and fitness were the pillars that carried Todd through incarceration, he previously said at a news conference following his release from prison.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He credited speaking with his children Savannah, Chase and Grayson as a saving grace. He also kept in touch with his wife through daily emails.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending