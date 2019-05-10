Today on Fox News, May 10, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Vice President Mike Pence sits down with "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth; U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes; Rodney S. Scott, Chief Patrol Agent for San Diego Sector; Diamond & Silk, Fox Nation hosts.

Fox News @ Night, 11 p.m. ET: Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's attorney.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Carly Fiorina; U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas; Angel investor Shervin Pishevar.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Andrew Left, editor of Citron research; Mitchell Green, Lead Edge Capital partner.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Tulsi Gabbard Explains Her Foreign Policy" - As the presidential campaign ramps up, each of the 21 Democrats look for ways to stand out. 2020 Candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, spoke to the Fox News Rundown about her unique plans to address U.S. foreign policy. Earlier this week, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced that drug companies will be required to disclose list prices of medications costing more than $35 for a month’s supply. Ted Slafsky, founder and principal of Wexford Solutions weighed in on the administration’s decision. Don't miss the good news with Fox News' Tonya J. Powers. Plus, commentary by "Fox News Sunday" host, Chris Wallace.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include Retired U.S. Army Gen. David Petraeus; Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on the crisis at the border; Geraldo Rivera, Fox News correspondent-at-large; Dr. Rick Rigsby on his book, "Lessons from a Third Grade Dropout"; Kelly McHugh Stewart tells the story behind the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund

The Guy Benson Show, 6 p.m. ET: Special guests will include: Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at the Federalist and RNC spokeswoman Liz Harrington to discuss the latest in the 2020 presidential race and the top headlines of the day.



On Fox News Weekend:

Life, Liberty & Levin, Sunday, 10 p.m. ET: Mark Levin sits down with constitutional expert Dr. John Eastman to discuss the political tactics of congressional Democrats and why he thinks it threatens our democracy.