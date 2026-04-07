Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham's alleged attacker charged with assault, stalking and threats

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Nearly one week after former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham was attacked with an unknown substance outside a California office building, the two-time Grammy Award-winning musician's alleged stalker has been hit with seven charges.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Michelle Dick — who was previously accused of stalking Buckingham and his family — has been charged with two counts of stalking, two counts of threats to commit a crime with intent to terrorize, assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and battery.

The offense dates range from October 2021 to as recently as last month. The date of arrest has been listed as April 3.

Last week, Buckingham, 76, was attacked by a woman when he showed up for an appointment in Santa Monica, Calif., according to NBC4 Investigates . The alleged suspect, who authorities described as "a stalking suspect," threw an unknown substance at Buckingham and immediately fled, the outlet reported.

LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM'S ALLEGED STALKER SPEAKS OUT AFTER FLEETWOOD MAC STAR ATTACKED IN LA

Dick — who claims Buckingham is her biological father — told KTLA on Wednesday that she had approached Buckingham last week and had previously gone to his Brentwood home.

In court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Buckingham filed a request for a restraining order against Dick in December 2024.

"I am afraid her conduct may escalate into something physically dangerous to me and my family," Buckingham wrote in the petition.

The harassment began in 2021 when Dick allegedly got "ahold of my wife Kristen's business cell phone number and called the number dozens of times a day sometimes, leaving long drawn-out messages that included the claim that she was my child and threats to kill me and my family," Buckingham stated in the petition.

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"She also blamed me for facial deformities she apparently suffered as a child and demanded money. I do not know Ms. Dick and I am not her father," he added.

While the harassment seemed to quiet down for two years, Dick made movement in 2024.

In September of that year, Dick allegedly taped a piece of paper to Buckingham's California residence with a photographic collage of herself and Buckingham.

One day later, Dick was pulled over for sitting outside Buckingham's home. As officers detained and questioned her, Dick stated that Buckingham was her birth father and had "suffocated her as a child."

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On Nov. 3, Buckingham stated he was "awoken out of sleep by nearly a dozen police persons. When I answered the door, I was handcuffed and asked to step outside of my house. The reason given was that a 9-1-1 call had been received stating that my son William was in my house and suicidal and that the caller had heard gunshots."

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"She is clearly mentally unfit and harbors delusions which makes her scary to me and unpredictable," Buckingham added.

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge granted the restraining order, which states that Dick must stay at least 100 yards away from Buckingham and his family. She was also ordered not to harass or attempt to make contact with him in any way.