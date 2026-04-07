'SNL' star Chloe Fineman faces backlash after revealing she pantsed a six-year-old boy as a camp counselor

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"Saturday Night Live" star Chloe Fineman is facing backlash after she revealed in a Vanity Fair video that she pantsed a six-year-old boy while working as a camp counselor during her teenage years.

The video, titled "‘SNL’ Cast Test How Well They Know Each Other," started off with Fineman asking her "SNL" co-stars to guess which job she was fired from and later rehired by. Mikey Day, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla, Jane Wickline and James Austin Johnson were in the video, brainstorming what Fineman's job title could have been.

"I was fired as a camp counselor. I pantsed a boy. He would lift my shirt all the time. It was a different time. He would be like, ‘Hey, could I have a hug?’ And then I’d go to hug him and he’d lift my shirt, like a d--k," Fineman said, explaining that she was 16.

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"And then I was like, ‘I’m going to get back at you.’ And so we were on a hike and I was like, ‘Hey, Ollie, go look over there. It’s a hawk.’ He looked and then I yanked his pants down, and then I was fired," she concluded.

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According to Variety, after the video received backlash, Vanity Fair edited out the fact that the boy was six-years-old and that Fineman said his "little ding-a-ling was out."

"He wasn’t wearing underpants, and then a giant school bus drove by," Fineman said in the original video, according to Variety. In the original video, Fineman's "SNL" co-stars covered their faces in shock, but those clips were also reportedly edited out.

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The video, which was uploaded to YouTube, received several comments about Fineman's story.

"Omg the editor forgot to cut Chloe's segment," one user wrote. Another added, "Chloe doing her funny voice while she describes exposing a child's genitals was quite upsetting."

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"Chloe needs to not share so much. Lol," a third user wrote. "Never knew Chloe did so much crime," another added.

Vanity Fair did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.