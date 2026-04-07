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'SNL' star Chloe Fineman faces backlash after revealing she pantsed a six-year-old boy as a camp counselor

Vanity Fair reportedly edited the video after backlash, removing details about the child's age and exposure

By Janelle Ash Fox News
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"Saturday Night Live" star Chloe Fineman is facing backlash after she revealed in a Vanity Fair video that she pantsed a six-year-old boy while working as a camp counselor during her teenage years.

The video, titled "‘SNL’ Cast Test How Well They Know Each Other," started off with Fineman asking her "SNL" co-stars to guess which job she was fired from and later rehired by. Mikey Day, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla, Jane Wickline and James Austin Johnson were in the video, brainstorming what Fineman's job title could have been.

"I was fired as a camp counselor. I pantsed a boy. He would lift my shirt all the time. It was a different time. He would be like, ‘Hey, could I have a hug?’ And then I’d go to hug him and he’d lift my shirt, like a d--k," Fineman said, explaining that she was 16.

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Chloe Fineman wearing a silver strappy dress looking at the camera at New York Fashion Week

Chloe Fineman is facing backlash after revealing she pantsed a six-year-old boy at a camp when she was 16. (Gilbert Flores/WWD)

"And then I was like, ‘I’m going to get back at you.’ And so we were on a hike and I was like, ‘Hey, Ollie, go look over there. It’s a hawk.’ He looked and then I yanked his pants down, and then I was fired," she concluded.

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According to Variety, after the video received backlash, Vanity Fair edited out the fact that the boy was six-years-old and that Fineman said his "little ding-a-ling was out."

Chloe Fineman standing at the 2024 WWD Honors event in New York City

Vanity Fair reportedly edited out some of the details of Fineman's story. (John Nacion/WireImage)

"He wasn’t wearing underpants, and then a giant school bus drove by," Fineman said in the original video, according to Variety. In the original video, Fineman's "SNL" co-stars covered their faces in shock, but those clips were also reportedly edited out.

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The video, which was uploaded to YouTube, received several comments about Fineman's story.

SNL cast members Mikey Day, Molly Kearney, James Austin Johnson, Tom Broecker, Sarah Sherman, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim posing at the American Museum of Natural History gala

L-R; "SNL" cast members Mikey Day, Molly Kearney, James Austin Johnson, costume designer Tom Broecker, Sarah Sherman, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim are seen at The Museum Gala held at the American Museum of Natural History on December 1, 2022, in New York City. (Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)

"Omg the editor forgot to cut Chloe's segment," one user wrote. Another added, "Chloe doing her funny voice while she describes exposing a child's genitals was quite upsetting."

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"Chloe needs to not share so much. Lol," a third user wrote. "Never knew Chloe did so much crime," another added.

Chloe Fineman wearing sparkly blazer and skirt standing in front of foliage and SNL sign

Fineman has been a cast member on "SNL" since 2019. (Fred Jagueneau/NBCUniversal)

Vanity Fair did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

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