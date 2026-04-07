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Former Prince Andrew

Former Prince Andrew refuses to leave temporary home, demands upgrades meet ‘royal standards’: expert

Prince Edward reportedly urged Andrew to speed up his move, with a broadcaster warning Charles may 'put him in a caravan'

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
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Prince William saw former Prince Andrew as entitled, urged exile: author Video

Prince William saw former Prince Andrew as entitled, urged exile: author

Author Russell Myers told Fox News Digital Prince William warned the monarchy faced lasting damage if Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor remained, citing the BBC "Newsnight" interview. Myers is the author of a new book, "William and Catherine."

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is reportedly in no rush to leave his temporary home, deepening frustrations for his brother, King Charles III.

The Sun reported that their younger brother, Prince Edward, paid Andrew a visit for a "quiet word," urging him to speed up his move over concerns he is "deliberately dragging his heels."

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. A spokesperson for the palace previously told Fox News Digital it does not speak for Andrew, 66, because he is no longer a working royal.

FORMER PRINCE ANDREW’S DAUGHTERS TORN BETWEEN LOYALTY AND LEGACY AFTER FATHER’S BIRTHDAY ARREST: EXPERTS

Former Prince Andrew looking stern while attending Katharine, Duchess of Kent's Requiem Mass service at Westminster Cathedral.

England's King Charles III formally stripped his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (pictured here) of his royal titles on Nov. 6, 2025. An announcement was previously made on Oct. 30, 2025. Andrew said he would stop using his royal titles on Oct. 17, 2025. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"There is some dismay from King Charles that Andrew refuses to move to Marsh Farm, his final destination, until all the extensive renovations have been completed to his satisfaction," royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner claimed to Fox News Digital.

"The king likes to use Wood Farm, where Andrew is currently staying, as a home for guests visiting Sandringham," Turner said.

Sandringham House estate building in Norfolk, England

Sandringham House, the royal family's estate in Norfolk, England. (Radcliffe/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

"Prince Edward has been tasked with spending more time with his brother Andrew in an attempt to persuade him to move into Marsh Farm, as renovations are well ahead. But Andrew, who many see as the epitome of pomposity, refuses until it meets his personal royal standards."

WATCH: PRINCE WILLIAM SAW FORMER PRINCE ANDREW AS ENTITLED, URGED EXILE: AUTHOR

Prince William saw former Prince Andrew as entitled, urged exile: author Video

The outlet reported that Edward and his wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, wanted to stay at Wood Farm over the Easter holiday. However, they were unable to because of Andrew’s presence. Edward and Sophie ended up staying in the estate’s Gardens House, the former residence of the head gardener.

Over the last couple of weeks, hundreds of boxes with Andrew’s belongings have been delivered, the outlet reported. Many of them have "HRH" (His Royal Highness) written on the side. Andrew was expected to move into Marsh Farm by Easter.

Prince Edward attending Easter Matins Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, attends the 2026 Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, on April 5, 2026. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

"There is a veiled threat from Charles," Turner claimed. "If Andrew does not move out of Wood Farm soon, he will turf his erstwhile brother and put him in a caravan."

Visitors walking past lane near Wolverton church on Sandringham estate

Visitors walk past the lane leading to Wood Farm near Wolverton church on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026. (Martin Pope/Getty Images)

In October, the former royal was ordered to surrender his home, Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion. That month, the king, 77, stripped his brother of his royal titles over renewed scrutiny of Andrew’s ties to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew relocated to Wood Farm, where their father, Prince Philip, lived following his retirement from royal life in 2017 until his death in 2021. Marsh Farm is a few miles from Sandringham House, one of the king’s private residences.

A removals van arriving at the entrance to the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park

A removals van arrives at the entrance to the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, the former home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, following his move to the Sandringham estate on Feb. 4, 2026. (Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

On Feb. 19 — Andrew’s birthday — he was arrested at Wood Farm on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Authorities are investigating an allegation that Andrew shared confidential information with Epstein while he was Britain’s special envoy for international trade. After spending about 11 hours in custody, Andrew was released under investigation, meaning he has neither been charged nor exonerated.

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A sign for Marsh Farm at the entrance to the property in Sandringham

This photo shows an entrance to Marsh Farm, the expected future residence of Britain's former Prince Andrew, just down the road from the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, on Febr. 5, 2026. (Henry Nicholls/AFP/Getty Images)

Correspondence between the two men was previously released by the U.S. Justice Department, along with millions of pages of documents from the American investigation into Epstein.

The allegations being investigated are separate from those made by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an American woman who claimed she was trafficked to Britain to have sex with the ex-prince three times, including in 2001, when she was 17 years old. Giuffre died by suicide in 2025 at age 41.

Virginia Giuffre holding a photo of herself as a teen

Virginia Giuffre holds a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty Images)

Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, was forced out of Royal Lodge after his titles were stripped. While the 66-year-old has sparked scrutiny over her relationship with Epstein, she has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew attending a requiem mass at Westminster Cathedral in London

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor were married from 1986 to 1996. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Russell Myers, royal editor of the Daily Mirror and author of the new book, "William and Catherine," recently told Fox News Digital that Prince William reportedly had a few choice words about his uncle. He noted that palace aides had sounded the alarm about Andrew’s behavior before his relationship with Epstein came to light.

"It was very clear to me, made by several people I’d spoken to for the book, how William thought his uncle was always a bit of an ignoramus," said Myers.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor seated in a vehicle leaving Aylsham Police Station

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, younger brother of Britain’s King Charles, leaves Aylsham Police Station on Feb. 19, 2026. (Phil Noble/Reuters)

"He had a real issue with the way that Andrew treated his staff," he shared. "He didn’t like his attitude of entitlement and privilege. This is very alien to both William and Catherine."

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Prince Andrew and Prince William attending a requiem mass at Westminster Cathedral in London

The former Prince Andrew (left) and his nephew Prince William attend Katharine, Duchess of Kent's requiem mass service at Westminster Cathedral on Sept. 16, 2025, in London. William and his wife Catherine have been "deeply concerned" by the latest revelations linking Andrew to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Kensington Palace said on Feb. 9, 2026. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"They are very centered on producing really sound and enjoyable working environments for the people who are employed by them. They’re very respectful of the people that they work with."

Myers noted that tensions between William and Charles intensified after Andrew gave a bombshell interview to the BBC in 2019, when he attempted to explain his friendship with Epstein.

"After that disastrous 2019 interview Andrew gave to the BBC’s ‘Newsnight,’ in which he failed to apologize for his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, … William had the foresight to say, ‘This man must not have any place within the institution, any place within the family. He must be banished because he got himself into this mess, and he must be banished before the rot sets in.’"

Kate Middleton and Prince William standing with protest signs behind them

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been met with protesters while attending royal engagements. (Karwai Tang/WireImage; Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)

"That’s what he told the late queen and his father at the time," Myers claimed.

"... [Andrew] failed to apologize for his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. He failed to acknowledge the real impact on Jeffrey Epstein’s victims and really gave a very bad account of himself. ... I think it was six years later before King Charles finally took that action of stripping his title, stripping his honors and exiling him from public life."

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Prince Andrew, Duke of York, arriving at Westminster Cathedral in London

The former Prince Andrew arrives at Westminster Cathedral in London for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent on Sept. 16, 2025. (Aaron Chown/Pool/Getty Images)

"I think if William had had his way, then certainly the royal family would've been able to be on the front foot many years ago," Myers added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace for comment. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace previously told Fox News Digital, "We don't comment on such books."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

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