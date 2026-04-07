Former Prince Andrew refuses to leave temporary home, demands upgrades meet ‘royal standards’: expert

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is reportedly in no rush to leave his temporary home, deepening frustrations for his brother, King Charles III.

The Sun reported that their younger brother, Prince Edward, paid Andrew a visit for a "quiet word," urging him to speed up his move over concerns he is "deliberately dragging his heels."

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. A spokesperson for the palace previously told Fox News Digital it does not speak for Andrew, 66, because he is no longer a working royal.

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"There is some dismay from King Charles that Andrew refuses to move to Marsh Farm, his final destination, until all the extensive renovations have been completed to his satisfaction," royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner claimed to Fox News Digital.

"The king likes to use Wood Farm, where Andrew is currently staying, as a home for guests visiting Sandringham," Turner said.

"Prince Edward has been tasked with spending more time with his brother Andrew in an attempt to persuade him to move into Marsh Farm, as renovations are well ahead. But Andrew, who many see as the epitome of pomposity, refuses until it meets his personal royal standards."

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The outlet reported that Edward and his wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, wanted to stay at Wood Farm over the Easter holiday. However, they were unable to because of Andrew’s presence. Edward and Sophie ended up staying in the estate’s Gardens House, the former residence of the head gardener.

Over the last couple of weeks, hundreds of boxes with Andrew’s belongings have been delivered, the outlet reported. Many of them have "HRH" (His Royal Highness) written on the side. Andrew was expected to move into Marsh Farm by Easter.

"There is a veiled threat from Charles," Turner claimed. "If Andrew does not move out of Wood Farm soon, he will turf his erstwhile brother and put him in a caravan."

In October, the former royal was ordered to surrender his home, Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion. That month, the king, 77, stripped his brother of his royal titles over renewed scrutiny of Andrew’s ties to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew relocated to Wood Farm, where their father, Prince Philip, lived following his retirement from royal life in 2017 until his death in 2021. Marsh Farm is a few miles from Sandringham House, one of the king’s private residences.

On Feb. 19 — Andrew’s birthday — he was arrested at Wood Farm on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Authorities are investigating an allegation that Andrew shared confidential information with Epstein while he was Britain’s special envoy for international trade. After spending about 11 hours in custody, Andrew was released under investigation, meaning he has neither been charged nor exonerated.

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Correspondence between the two men was previously released by the U.S. Justice Department, along with millions of pages of documents from the American investigation into Epstein.

The allegations being investigated are separate from those made by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an American woman who claimed she was trafficked to Britain to have sex with the ex-prince three times, including in 2001, when she was 17 years old. Giuffre died by suicide in 2025 at age 41.

Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, was forced out of Royal Lodge after his titles were stripped. While the 66-year-old has sparked scrutiny over her relationship with Epstein, she has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

Russell Myers, royal editor of the Daily Mirror and author of the new book, "William and Catherine," recently told Fox News Digital that Prince William reportedly had a few choice words about his uncle. He noted that palace aides had sounded the alarm about Andrew’s behavior before his relationship with Epstein came to light.

"It was very clear to me, made by several people I’d spoken to for the book, how William thought his uncle was always a bit of an ignoramus," said Myers.

"He had a real issue with the way that Andrew treated his staff," he shared. "He didn’t like his attitude of entitlement and privilege. This is very alien to both William and Catherine."

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"They are very centered on producing really sound and enjoyable working environments for the people who are employed by them. They’re very respectful of the people that they work with."

Myers noted that tensions between William and Charles intensified after Andrew gave a bombshell interview to the BBC in 2019, when he attempted to explain his friendship with Epstein.

"After that disastrous 2019 interview Andrew gave to the BBC’s ‘Newsnight,’ in which he failed to apologize for his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, … William had the foresight to say, ‘This man must not have any place within the institution, any place within the family. He must be banished because he got himself into this mess, and he must be banished before the rot sets in.’"

"That’s what he told the late queen and his father at the time," Myers claimed.

"... [Andrew] failed to apologize for his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. He failed to acknowledge the real impact on Jeffrey Epstein’s victims and really gave a very bad account of himself. ... I think it was six years later before King Charles finally took that action of stripping his title, stripping his honors and exiling him from public life."

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"I think if William had had his way, then certainly the royal family would've been able to be on the front foot many years ago," Myers added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace for comment. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace previously told Fox News Digital, "We don't comment on such books."