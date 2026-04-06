Taylor Frankie Paul says she's leaving the Mormon church amid ‘hell on earth’ domestic violence scandal

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Taylor Frankie Paul is letting her followers know that she is leaving the Mormon church after her "hell on earth" domestic violence scandal that completely rocked her world.

On Easter Sunday, Paul took to Instagram to share a video montage of moments of sadness, reading the bible, reaching out to friends and family since her season of "The Bachelorette" was canceled due to a domestic violence incident with Dakota Mortensen, her ex-boyfriend and father of her son.

"The last 40 days felt like hell on earth. Through every panic attack I prayed for strength as I could feel my body breaking down and out from the distress of it all. And HE sent just that in various ways along with so many undeniable signs saying 'I am with you' which I can’t wait to share that part," Paul captioned her post.

She continued, "I’ve prayed since I was young and never strayed away because I believe he wants us to ask for help especially during our lowest points. However, instead of just asking I switched over to thanking him at the end of each day no matter how low I felt."

TAYLOR FRANKIE PAUL UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR THIRD ALLEGED DOMESTIC VIOLENCE INCIDENT WITH EX-BOYFRIEND

On Paul's Instagram post, fans sent their love and well-wishes to the reality star.

"You have been so incredibly strong these last few years with every single obstacle you had in your way. You should be so very proud of yourself Taylor. Sending you so much love, prayers, and hugs!" one user wrote. Another added, "We love you Taylor."

Paul's co-star, Jessi Draper, commented on her post: "I love you ❤️ you’re the strongest person I know."

On her Instagram story, Paul shared a message with her followers, informing them that she was leaving the Mormon church.

"Born and raised Mormon (LDS) and I'll always have love and respect towards it. I'll even continue to go with my family at times, with that being said, it's time to detach myself from it," Paul wrote, adding a broken heart emoji.

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"I strongly believe in Christ, God, the bible, the divine," she continued. The "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star added that she believes praying can come from inside of a church or on the bathroom floor.

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In March, Paul was accused of her third domestic violence incident. The first domestic violence incident resulted in charges against Paul, who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in August 2023. Video of the incident was shared earlier this month by TMZ, and soon after, ABC announced that it would not be airing Paul's season of "The Bachelorette."

A spokesperson for Paul previously told Fox News Digital, following the cancellation of her season of "The Bachelorette," "Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security. After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm."

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"There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives," the spokesperson continued. "Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation, and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story."

Paul, 31, shares two children — Indy, 8, and Ocean, 5 — with ex-husband Tate Paul , and a 1-year-old son, Ever, with Mortensen. The recent domestic violence incident with Mortensen resulted in Paul temporarily losing custody of their son, Ever.

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In a statement to Fox News Digital last month, a spokesperson for Disney Entertainment Television said, "In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of 'The Bachelorette' at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.