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Country star Ray Stevens, 87, breaks neck after serious fall in Nashville

Stevens was briefly hospitalized in the Nashville area and is 'in good spirits as he continues his recovery'

By Ashley Hume Fox News
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Legendary country singer Ray Stevens is on the mend after suffering a broken neck in a serious fall late last month. 

According to a press release obtained by Fox News Digital, the 87-year-old two-time Grammy Award winner was taken to the hospital following his fall on Sunday, March 29. 

"He was briefly hospitalized in the Nashville area and is now recovering at home," the press release read.

Ray Stevens looking sideways while playing piano

Country icon Ray Stevens suffered a broken neck after a serious fall in Nashville.  (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Stevens will wear a neck brace for "approximately four weeks" per the advice of his doctors.

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"Despite the injury, he remains fully mobile and in good spirits as he continues his recovery," the press release added.

Meanwhile, Stevens’ upcoming album, "Favorites Old & New," is still set for release this Friday through Curb Records. "Favorites Old & New," which includes 13 tracks, "features a curated mix of beloved standards alongside new selections from a range of talented songwriters, offering both nostalgia and discovery in one cohesive project."

Young Ray Stevens playing the piano

The two-time Grammy Award winner's upcoming album "Favorites Old & New" is still scheduled for release on Friday.  (Tony Russell/Redferns)

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"Favorites Old & New" combines Stevens’ renditions of classics such as "The Look of Love," "It Had To Be You" and "Come Rain or Come Shine" with new songs including "I Guess You’ve Never Been in Love With the Moon," "Moving Out is Easier Than Moving On" and "Time Machine."

"I had a lot of fun creating this album, ‘Favorites Old & New,’" Stevens said in a statement. "It really does contain a few of my favorite old songs as well as favorite new ones penned by some talented writers. I just hope Ray Stevens fans enjoy it as much as Ray Stevens!"

"Stevens appreciates any thoughts and prayers during his recovery," the press release concluded. 

Ray Stevens performs at the Hall of Fame in 2022

Steven was "briefly hospitalized in the Nashville area and is now recovering at home."  (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

The "Everything is Beautiful" singer previously experienced a health scare in July 2025.

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After complaining of chest pains on July 4, Stevens was admitted to a hospital in Nashville.  Doctors performed a heart catheterization procedure, and it was determined he had suffered a mild heart attack.

Ray Stevens sings on stage

The singer was advised by his doctors to wear a neck brace for the next four weeks.  (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Stevens underwent minimally invasive heart surgery a few days later, and he was released from the hospital on July 10.

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"Ray has been discharged from the hospital and is on his way home right now," a representative for the musician told Fox News Digital at the time. "He will be recovering for a few weeks at home. There will be a few additional procedures to perform once he’s recovered but things went really well."

Ray Stevens singing on stage

Stevens "remains fully mobile and in good spirits as he continues his recovery," according to a press release. (R. Diamond/Getty Images)

Due to his health issues, Stevens canceled his performances at Nashville's CabaRay Showroom for the remainder of the month.

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Prior to his release from the hospital, Stevens' official Instagram account provided a positive update on the singer's health

"Ray is out of ICU and beginning to walk the halls as therapy with a nurse’s assistance as he is working towards recovering from this surgery," the caption read. "Ray is very grateful for all of the cards and get well messages. Everything Is Still Beautiful!!!"

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

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