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Sabrina Carpenter strips down with Margaret Qualley and Madelyn Cline in provocative new music video

The former Disney star co-directed the video with Margaret Qualley, Andie MacDowell's daughter

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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'Seen and Unseen': Sabrina Carpenter beefs with the White House Video

'Seen and Unseen': Sabrina Carpenter beefs with the White House

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo weighs in on singer Sabrina Carpenter's reaction to the White House posting an I.C.E. video using one of her songs and Hillary Clinton's warning about anti-Israel propaganda on TikTok on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

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Pop star Sabrina Carpenter is turning up the heat — and the controversy — with her latest music video.

In the official video for "House Tour," the 26-year-old singer stripped down alongside a pair of A-list companions — Margaret Qualley, the daughter of Andie MacDowell, and Madelyn Cline.

What started as a glamorous girls’ night quickly spiraled, as the trio broke into a lavish mansion and unleashed chaos.

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Sabrina Carpenter singing into microphone onstage at Barclays Center

Sabrina Carpenter's latest music video features actresses Margaret Qualley and Madelyn Cline (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG)

The trio stripped down and left little to the imagination in their lingerie, raided the liquor cabinet, soaked in a bubble bath, stole a Grammy and cannonballed into a pool — all while looting the house for cash and jewels.

Police eventually swarmed the property, but not before the women made a quick escape.

The video concluded with Carpenter and Qualley running over a man in their getaway car.

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Margaret Qualley and Sabrina Carpenter standing together at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala in Los Angeles

Margaret Qualley and Sabrina Carpenter pictured at a pre-Grammy event in February. (Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The storyline appears to nod to "The Bling Ring" robberies, the infamous string of celebrity home break-ins carried out by fame-obsessed teens.

"House Tour" appeared to be loaded with sexual innuendo, using a home as a not-so-subtle metaphor.

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"Do you want the house tour? I could take you to the first, second, third floor," Carpenter sings.

"I just want you to come inside / But never enter through the back door."

Sabrina Carpenter performing on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City

The music video appears to be a nod to ‘The Bling Ring’ robberies. (Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone)

Carpenter co-directed the video alongside Qualley, 31, a detail she shared with fans while celebrating the release on Instagram.

It’s the latest example of Carpenter doubling down on her risqué reinvention — a far cry from her early days as a former Disney child star on "Girl Meets World."

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"I think it wouldn’t matter so much if I wasn’t a childhood figure for some people," she previously told Variety. "But I also can’t really help that. It’s not my fault that I got a job when I was 12, and you won’t let me evolve."

From her sexually charged lyrics to the controversial cover of "Man’s Best Friend," which showed her on all fours with a man pulling her hair, critics have accused the singer of going too far.

Sabrina Carpenter standing on stage at a Disney event

Sabrina Carpenter is a former Disney Channel star. (Getty Images)

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Carpenter hasn’t backed down and continues to stand firm on her controversial music.

"People think, ‘Oh, she’ll say and do anything.’ No. I really do have boundaries with myself — you’d be surprised!" she said. "I’m just actually living my life, and you’re watching. If you don’t like it, it’s not for you. If you do like it, let’s play."

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She added, "I want to remember this as a time in my life when I really didn’t hold back. I wore the skirts I wanted to wear; I spoke about things in a way that I won’t regret, because I was very open. I think that’s all that matters."

Despite the outrage, "Man’s Best Friend" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

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