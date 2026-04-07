Sabrina Carpenter strips down with Margaret Qualley and Madelyn Cline in provocative new music video

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Pop star Sabrina Carpenter is turning up the heat — and the controversy — with her latest music video.

In the official video for "House Tour," the 26-year-old singer stripped down alongside a pair of A-list companions — Margaret Qualley, the daughter of Andie MacDowell, and Madelyn Cline.

What started as a glamorous girls’ night quickly spiraled, as the trio broke into a lavish mansion and unleashed chaos.

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The trio stripped down and left little to the imagination in their lingerie, raided the liquor cabinet, soaked in a bubble bath, stole a Grammy and cannonballed into a pool — all while looting the house for cash and jewels.

Police eventually swarmed the property, but not before the women made a quick escape.

The video concluded with Carpenter and Qualley running over a man in their getaway car.

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The storyline appears to nod to "The Bling Ring" robberies, the infamous string of celebrity home break-ins carried out by fame-obsessed teens.

"House Tour" appeared to be loaded with sexual innuendo, using a home as a not-so-subtle metaphor.

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"Do you want the house tour? I could take you to the first, second, third floor," Carpenter sings.

"I just want you to come inside / But never enter through the back door."

Carpenter co-directed the video alongside Qualley, 31, a detail she shared with fans while celebrating the release on Instagram.

It’s the latest example of Carpenter doubling down on her risqué reinvention — a far cry from her early days as a former Disney child star on "Girl Meets World."

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"I think it wouldn’t matter so much if I wasn’t a childhood figure for some people," she previously told Variety. "But I also can’t really help that. It’s not my fault that I got a job when I was 12, and you won’t let me evolve."

From her sexually charged lyrics to the controversial cover of "Man’s Best Friend," which showed her on all fours with a man pulling her hair, critics have accused the singer of going too far.

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Carpenter hasn’t backed down and continues to stand firm on her controversial music.

"People think, ‘Oh, she’ll say and do anything.’ No. I really do have boundaries with myself — you’d be surprised!" she said. "I’m just actually living my life, and you’re watching. If you don’t like it, it’s not for you. If you do like it, let’s play."

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She added, "I want to remember this as a time in my life when I really didn’t hold back. I wore the skirts I wanted to wear; I spoke about things in a way that I won’t regret, because I was very open. I think that’s all that matters."

Despite the outrage, "Man’s Best Friend" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.