Kylie Jenner dazzles in daring white string bikini for poolside photos

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Kylie Jenner is "hydrated & glowing" as she flaunts her bikini body on Instagram.

Just after Easter weekend, Jenner uploaded several images of herself in a white string bikini and a Chrome Hearts waist chain, lounging poolside. It appeared to be promo for her new electrolyte packets, which she was holding in several of the images.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, was among the thousands of comments praising the 28-year-old on her post.

"Oh wow the splash!!" Kris wrote before adding, "Wow, who took these photos ?!?! They’re amazing!!!" Khloe Kardashian also left a comment: "You’re busy" with several drooling face emojis.

KYLIE JENNER WOWS IN TINY STRING BIKINI AS SHE CALLS HER BEACH VACATION 'HEAVEN'

This is Jenner's latest bikini spread after she stunned fans at the end of March. After vacationing with Timothee Chalamet, Jenner shared posts with the captions "heaven" and "having the time of my life" while posing for a series of snapshots in the ocean.

Jenner, who shares daughter Stormi, 8, and son Aire, 4, with ex Travis Scott , showcased a neon chartreuse string bikini with lace trim.

Aside from her latest bikini photos, Jenner is taking her Drink Sprinter brand in a new direction. It originally launched in March 2024 and was designed to be a cleaner alternative to alcoholic beverages.

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The official Sprinter Instagram page wiped all of their photos before announcing the launch of electrolyte packs called k2o by sprinter.

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"meet k2o by sprinter," the brand posted on Monday. "electrolytes with bioactive collagen peptides® and hyaluronic acid. designed to support skin moisture and hydration. after the party, sip pretty. available on drinksprinter.com and tiktok shop on wednesday at 9am est."

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