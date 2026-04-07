Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Entertainment

Kylie Jenner dazzles in daring white string bikini for poolside photos

The reality star was praised by her mom Kris Jenner in the comments section

By Janelle Ash Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of April 7 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of April 7

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kylie Jenner is "hydrated & glowing" as she flaunts her bikini body on Instagram.

Just after Easter weekend, Jenner uploaded several images of herself in a white string bikini and a Chrome Hearts waist chain, lounging poolside. It appeared to be promo for her new electrolyte packets, which she was holding in several of the images.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, was among the thousands of comments praising the 28-year-old on her post.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner posed in a white string bikini with her electrolyte drink beside her. (Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

"Oh wow the splash!!" Kris wrote before adding, "Wow, who took these photos ?!?! They’re amazing!!!" Khloe Kardashian also left a comment: "You’re busy" with several drooling face emojis.

Kylie Jenner holding a drink

Kylie Jenner wearing a white bikini and a Chrome Hearts belly chain. (Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Kylie Jenner smiling

Kylie Jenner in a white bikini holding a drink. (Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

KYLIE JENNER WOWS IN TINY STRING BIKINI AS SHE CALLS HER BEACH VACATION 'HEAVEN'

This is Jenner's latest bikini spread after she stunned fans at the end of March. After vacationing with Timothee Chalamet, Jenner shared posts with the captions "heaven" and "having the time of my life" while posing for a series of snapshots in the ocean.

Jenner, who shares daughter Stormi, 8, and son Aire, 4, with ex Travis Scott, showcased a neon chartreuse string bikini with lace trim.

Kylie Jenner posing in a gray and neon yellow lace bikini near the coastline.

A close-up selfie of Kylie Jenner in a gray and neon yellow lace bikini, posing with her hand to her cheek near the coastline. (Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Aside from her latest bikini photos, Jenner is taking her Drink Sprinter brand in a new direction. It originally launched in March 2024 and was designed to be a cleaner alternative to alcoholic beverages.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The official Sprinter Instagram page wiped all of their photos before announcing the launch of electrolyte packs called k2o by sprinter.

Kylie Jenner posing at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Kylie Jenner has shared a series of bikini moments on Instagram this March. (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"meet k2o by sprinter," the brand posted on Monday. "electrolytes with bioactive collagen peptides® and hyaluronic acid. designed to support skin moisture and hydration. after the party, sip pretty. available on drinksprinter.com and tiktok shop on wednesday at 9am est."

Kylie Jenner wearing a red strap dress looking directly at the camera at the Vanity Fair Oscar party

Kylie Jenner said she gained 60 pounds during both of her pregnancies. (Michael Tran/AFP)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending

Close modal

Continue