'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills hits back after critic says she wears ‘too much makeup' for her age

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"Knots Landing" star Donna Mills is hitting back at a critic who took aim at her appearance.

On Sunday, the 85-year-old actress shared an Instagram video in which she responded to a social media user who wrote, "You wear too much makeup for your age."

In the clip, Mills was seen sporting a black leather jacket over a black lace-trimmed tank top with jeans. Her blonde hair was styled in loose waves and her makeup included a rosy blush, pink lip gloss and smokey eyeshadow.

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"Oh, this comment," Mills said with a laugh while pointing at the critical remark that was displayed above her. "I guess I didn’t get the memo."

The video then cut to Mills, who appeared as a stereotypical elderly woman as she wore a white ruffled blouse, a pearl choker and wire-rimmed eyeglasses with gray hair pulled back into a bun.

"Did you want me to look like this?" she asked with a chuckle. "Sorry, not sorry."

The clip cut back to Mills in her previous chic look as she said, "I like the way I look. This is my style, and style doesn’t have an expiration date."

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"I said what I said," Mills wrote in the caption, adding a white heart emoji.

Mills' post was quickly flooded with supportive comments from her celebrity friends and fans.

"Most of those comments are from dusty old women who are jealous of your beauty Donna lol!" En Vogue singer Dawn Robinson wrote. "They hate that you disagree with aging and instead choose youth and confidence! Keep being FABULOUS."

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"I love this so much," "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richardson commented as Academy Award winning actress Octavia Spencer left a series of fire emojis.

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"That’s right! You look extraordinary! But the best part is you love it and so do we, "The Young and the Restless" actress Tracy Bregman chimed in.

"Actual Queen," one fan wrote, while another added, "Goddess Donna, you will never know how NOT to be stunningly, eternally beautiful!"

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"You are stunning and your makeup is beautiful!' one Instagram user commented. "Love your response and the graciousness along with it! Thats why you exude (sic) being a Lady!"

Mills rose to fame when she starred as the scheming divorcee Abby Cunningham in the long-running soap opera "Knots Landing" from 1980 to 1989. Abby was known for her glamorous makeup, styled blonde hair and power-dressing wardrobe.

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The actress has long said that she regularly did her own makeup on the show, partly because she was impatient with long makeup sessions.

In a 2014 episode of "Oprah: Where Are They Now?," the "Nope" star explained that she had picked up her skills from working with leading makeup artists.

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"I just learned from them," Mills said. "I found out what they did, how they did it. And so I started to implement it myself. And believe me, it takes me less time to do it than it takes somebody else."

"It's one of my things," she continued. "I can't sit still for that long, kind of, you know, in the chair having somebody work on me. It just drives me nuts. So I'd rather do it at home, do it myself, I have my little TV I can watch, and I'm entertained while I'm doing it, so it's better for me."

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Mills also shared the story behind her 1986 instructional makeup video "The Eyes Have It," which became a hit after it was distributed by Universal Pictures. The actress produced and starred in the video, which led to her to create a beauty kit that was sold on the home shopping network QVC.

"When I did the video, it was like, because I got so many letters from people saying, ‘How do you do your makeup? How do you your eyes? You use all these different colors and stuff like that,'" she recalled. "And it was the simplest way to answer them. And I did it all myself. I mean, I financed it, I hired the director and I had no idea it would be as big as it was, but it was fun."