'Deadliest Catch' deckhand cause of death revealed

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" Deadliest Catch " deckhand Todd Meadows' cause of death was revealed Monday.

Meadows, 25, died from "drowning with probable hypothermia" on Feb. 25 after falling overboard while on a fishing vessel in the Bering Sea, according to a death certificate TMZ received.

Authorities also attributed "submersion of body in cold water" as a cause of death before detailing that he "fell into ocean water while commercial crab fishing," the document stated.

COAST GUARD INVESTIGATES DEATH OF 'DEADLIEST CATCH' DECKHAND IN ALASKA FISHING INCIDENT

His manner of death was ruled an accident, and an autopsy was performed.

The Coast Guard confirmed to Fox News Digital last month that Meadows' death is under investigation.

Coast Guard watchstanders at the Arctic District command center in Juneau received notification from a fishing vessel just after 5 p.m. local Alaska time that a crew member fell overboard, officials told Fox News Digital.

The Aleutian Lady was positioned approximately "170 miles north of Dutch Harbor" when Meadows went overboard, according to the Coast Guard.

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"He was recovered unresponsive by the crew approximately ten minutes later," authorities said. "First aid and attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful, and the crew transported the deceased to Dutch Harbor."

"The Coast Guard is currently investigating this situation. As the nation’s leading marine safety organization, the Coast Guard investigates marine casualties and accidents to uncover their causes and initiate necessary corrective actions."

Captain Rick Shelford called Meadows' death the "most tragic day in the history" of his boat in a statement shared on social media.

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"Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family," Shelford wrote online. "His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away."

"His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always."

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Shelford continued, "Todd’s love for his children, his family, and his life was evident in everything he did. He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him. Right now, our hearts are broken in a way that words can’t fully express."

The captain asked followers to pray for the late fisherman's children and family , "and keep them in your thoughts as they face the days ahead without him."

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"Todd will forever be part of this boat, this crew, and this brotherhood," Shelford added. "Though we lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory we carry of him. Rest easy brother, till we meet again."

A crowdfunding campaign created to support Meadows' children noted that he died "while doing what he loved — crabbing out on Alaskan waters."