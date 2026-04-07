Cyndi Lauper hit with backlash over SAVE Act stance as critics say ‘stick to performing’

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Pop icon Cyndi Lauper is facing backlash after blasting a Republican-backed voting bill, warning her followers in a fiery social media post that the SAVE (Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility) Act is "not about protecting against voter fraud — it’s about voter suppression."

In an Instagram video, Lauper urged Americans — particularly women — to push back.

"It’s me, Cyndi. Don’t be fooled. The SAVE Act is not about protecting against voter fraud — it’s about voter suppression. Congress is trying to pass the SAVE Act to make it harder to vote, especially for millions of women," she said.

MERYL STREEP CLAIMS SAVE AMERICA ACT FORCES MARRIED WOMEN TO 'PROVE WHO THEY ARE' TO VOTE

She escalated the warning, tying the legislation to a broader fight over rights.

"First, they come after our right to control our bodies, and now they’re coming after our right to vote. So, we must stop them," Lauper said.

"We are half the population. You need to stand up now. Join me in telling your senators to stand up against the SAVE Act…"

Fans were quick to comment on the video, as some criticized the legendary singer.

"Stick to performing and stop with politics," one user wrote.

"Great job reading from a teleprompter you should pull a Joe Biden repeat quote repeat quote," a comment read.

Another called out Lauper, writing, "Wow......I can see by the reflection behind you it appears you are reading off a teleprompter. How much money were you paid for this FALSE ADVERTISEMENT?"

"Who cares what HOLLYWEIRD thinks!!!!!!" another user added.

Other fans supported the singer, with one writing, "I'm with you 100%."

"I love it when people who I thought were cool, end up still being cool AF and doing the right thing!" a fan reacted, while another agreed, "Its all suppression. Suppression of women! Preach, Queen! Stand up!"

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The "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" singer isn’t the only celebrity weighing in on the SAVE Act.

Meryl Streep previously raised alarms during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," suggesting married women could face new hurdles at the ballot box.

"I hope that the Save America Act , if that passes, all the married women that have changed their names are going to have to go to the registrar and prove that they are who they are. In other words, to your voting registrar," she said. "This is what I understand. Otherwise, when you get to the voting booth in November, you might be disqualified because your name doesn't, on your birth certificate, doesn't match your name on the voting rolls. So, everybody has to get – and this is such a pain in the neck because you have to go but do it because, otherwise, you'll be turned away."

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She added, "And I think that women need to be heard, especially in this moment."

Democrats have argued that the bill could restrict access to voting and impact vulnerable groups.

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Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has gone even further, comparing the proposal to "Jim Crow 2.0."

"Each state can have its own voter ID laws, and some do and some don’t. But, secondly, what they are proposing in this so-called SAVE Act is like Jim Crow 2.0. They make it so hard to get any kind of voter ID that more than 20 million legitimate people, mainly poorer people and people of color, will not be able to vote under this law. We will not let it pass in the Senate. We are fighting it tooth and nail," Schumer said in a February CNN interview.

Republicans are firing back just as forcefully, insisting the bill protects election integrity without blocking eligible voters.

"This is absolute nonsense, and we specifically allow for a provision to make sure that no one can possibly be left behind," Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, has said.

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"If a woman tried to register to vote with different names on her birth certificate and driver’s license," Roy said, "we literally put in the statute that all you have to do is sign an affidavit under penalty of perjury that, ‘I am that person. This is my birth certificate… and this is my driver's license that is reflecting my married name.’"

The SAVE Act would require proof of citizenship to vote, direct states to verify and remove noncitizens from voter rolls, expand coordination with federal agencies like DHS and impose new criminal penalties for registering noncitizens.

Fox News Digital's Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.