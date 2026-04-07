Lady Gaga cancels concert hours before showtime due to health issue

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Lady Gaga has apologized to fans after canceling a show at the last minute.

On Monday, the "Poker Face" singer took to social media to share that she would be canceling her performance at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, due to an ongoing respiratory infection.

"I’m so sorry to share that I’m unable to perform tonight and have to cancel the show," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "I've been fighting a respiratory infection for the past few days and doing everything I can to rest and recover, but it’s gotten worse."

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"My doctor has strongly advised me not to perform today and to be honest I don’t think I could give you the quality of a performance today that you deserve," she continued.

"I know how deeply disappointing this is, and I truly could not feel worse about letting you down," Gaga concluded. "I’m so sorry to everyone who made plans to be there and support me. Being in Montreal and performing for you on Thursday and Friday was magical and deeply meaningful. To everyone who was coming tonight, I’m absolutely heartbroken and so sorry."

This isn't the first time Gaga has been forced to cancel a show at the last minute.

In September, just before she was set to take the stage in Miami, Gaga pulled the plug on her gig due to a vocal cord issue that could put her voice at risk.

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The "Bad Romance" singer, who kicked off her Mayhem Ball Tour in July, took to Instagram to share the news with her 61 million followers.

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"Hi everyone I am really so so sorry but I need to postpone tonight’s show in Miami," Gaga, who was scheduled to perform a two-hour show at the Kaseya Center in Miami, wrote in an Instagram Story. "During rehearsal last night and my vocal warmup tonight my voice was extremely strained and both my [doctor] and vocal coach have advised me not to go on because of the risk it poses."

"I want to be hardcore and just push through this for you but I don’t want to risk long term or permanent damage on my vocal cords," she continued. "There is a significant risk based on all our combined experience with a show like ours and as you know I sing live every night — and even though this was a hard and agonizing decision I would be more afraid of the long term implications on my voice. I hope you can forgive me and accept my sincerest apologies for any disappointment. Let down. Inconvenience."

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"I tried so hard to avoid this," she concluded. "I take serious care of myself to be able to put on this highly demanding show. I love my fans so much. Respect you and hope you can accept my sincere regretful apology. We are trying to reschedule the show as quickly as possible."