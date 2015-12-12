Tina Sinatra on Frank: 'He is here with us all the time'

Frank Sinatra would have celebrated his 100th birthday on December 12. On Friday, daughter Tina Sinatra and some of his granddaughters raised a flag atop Capitol Records to commemorate the occasion.

Tina, 67, told FOX411 what his birthday celebration means to the Sinatra family.

"It means we are hearing him," she said with a smile. "His favorite toast was 'May he live to be 100 and the last voice you hear be mine.' It's a flip on that idea; that this is his 100th and we are hearing him and we are all very happy and very proud."

Sinatra's extraordinary six-decade career included more than 1,400 recordings, 31 gold, nine platinum, three double platinum, and one triple platinum album.

Sinatra said her father's legacy is stronger than ever.

"I feel satisfied," she explained. "I think this is what he hoped for."

Tina Sinatra is certain that her dad would relish his flag flying high above Capitol Records.

"He would be just ecstatic," she said. "I think he is here with us all the time and I think he deserved this. His career was the most important thing he had-- his musical legacy mattered. He worked toward that all his life. So to help sustain that, that's what we do."