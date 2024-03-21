Expand / Collapse search
Timothée Chalamet is newest actor to break box-office record set by John Travolta nearly 50 years ago

Travolta took to social media to congratulate 'Dune: Part 2' star on his feat

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Timothée Chalamet's newest movies have helped him reach record-breaking status. 

In the late '70s, John Travolta had two top-grossing films come out within eight months of each other. "Saturday Night Fever" came out in December 1977 and "Greece" came out in June 1978. 

The 28-year-old Chalamet, who was in the recently released movies "Wonka" and "Dune: Part 2," became the first actor since Travolta to lead the top-two domestic grossing films over a time span of eight months, according to Indiewire.

Timothee Chalamet at the world premiere of "Wonka"

Timothée Chalamet's role as Willy Wonka made him an instant box-office hit. (Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Since last July, the two movies led by Chalamet are the only ones that have surpassed the domestic $200 million total. 

"Wonka" came out on Dec. 15, 2023. This movie tells the origin story of the character Willy Wonka from the "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" children's book written by Roald Dahl.

Chalamet completely transformed from a musical maker of chocolate in "Wonka" to an action star in "Dune: Part Two." This movie hit theaters on March 1, 2024. 

Chalamet returned to his role of Paul Atreides in the "Dune" sequel, based on the book written by Frank Herbert. 

Many actors from the original cast returned for the sequel, including Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Josh Brolin. 

Austin Butler, Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet pose together

Returning "Dune" stars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet were joined by Austin Butler, left, in the 2024 sequel. (Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

Hollywood elites, including Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Florence Pugh, joined the cast of the sequel.

Travolta, who held the record on his own for more than 40 years, took to social media to congratulate the young star on accomplishing the impressive feat. 

"Congratulations Timothée!" Travolta wrote on Instagram, paired with a screenshot of an article including the news of Chalamet's box-office record. "It's great to have someone to share my box office record with. Sincerely, JT."

John Travolta in a black suit and white shirt smiles on the carpet

John Travolta took to Instagram to congratulate the young actor on his box-office feat. (Cosimo Martemucci/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Chalamet's star has been rising in popularity among fans ever since becoming an Oscar-nominated actor for his role in the 2017 movie "Call Me by Your Name."

Chalamet has proven his versatility in acting through various roles he's earned on the big screen. Following the recent release of the action-filled movie "Dune: Part Two," Chalamet will switch gears once again to play Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic titled "A Complete Unknown."

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

