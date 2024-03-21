Timothée Chalamet is newest actor to break box-office record set by John Travolta nearly 50 years ago

Timothée Chalamet's newest movies have helped him reach record-breaking status.

In the late '70s, John Travolta had two top-grossing films come out within eight months of each other. "Saturday Night Fever" came out in December 1977 and "Greece" came out in June 1978.

The 28-year-old Chalamet, who was in the recently released movies "Wonka" and "Dune: Part 2," became the first actor since Travolta to lead the top-two domestic grossing films over a time span of eight months, according to Indiewire.

Since last July, the two movies led by Chalamet are the only ones that have surpassed the domestic $200 million total.

"Wonka" came out on Dec. 15, 2023. This movie tells the origin story of the character Willy Wonka from the "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" children's book written by Roald Dahl.

Chalamet completely transformed from a musical maker of chocolate in "Wonka" to an action star in "Dune: Part Two." This movie hit theaters on March 1, 2024.

Chalamet returned to his role of Paul Atreides in the "Dune" sequel, based on the book written by Frank Herbert.

Many actors from the original cast returned for the sequel, including Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Josh Brolin.

Hollywood elites, including Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Florence Pugh, joined the cast of the sequel.

Travolta, who held the record on his own for more than 40 years, took to social media to congratulate the young star on accomplishing the impressive feat.

"Congratulations Timothée!" Travolta wrote on Instagram, paired with a screenshot of an article including the news of Chalamet's box-office record. "It's great to have someone to share my box office record with. Sincerely, JT."

Chalamet's star has been rising in popularity among fans ever since becoming an Oscar-nominated actor for his role in the 2017 movie "Call Me by Your Name."

Chalamet has proven his versatility in acting through various roles he's earned on the big screen. Following the recent release of the action-filled movie "Dune: Part Two," Chalamet will switch gears once again to play Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic titled "A Complete Unknown."