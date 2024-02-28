'Danger Zone', 'Stayin' Alive', other hit songs made specifically for Hollywood films

While musical scoring is often found and added to films during editing, some songs are written and produced solely for a movie.

The scoring during a film can often make or break a movie. A soundtrack that doesn't align with the scenes of a film won't set a scene or evoke emotion in audiences. However, viewers experience, more times than not, that music and scenes are so cohesive that they're truly unforgettable.

The songs on this list were made specifically for the films they were featured in, and they clung to their popularity long after the release dates.

"Moon River" has been recorded time and time again by numerous artists after its official debut by Audrey Hepburn in "Breakfast at Tiffany's" in 1961.

The song was written by Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer.

The Mike Nichols-directed film was the setting for the debut of "Mrs. Robinson" by Simon & Garfunkel.

The band first offered up the song, which was titled "Mrs. Roosevelt," before swapping the name for the film.

Generations of folks may remember "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" during "Spider-Man 2." The song plays as Peter Parker, the lead, is happy after temporarily sacrificing his superhero duties. This song, though, did not originate in the 2004 fantasy film and actually debuted many years prior.

This hit was made for the 1969 movie "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." In the scene where the song plays, Butch, played by Paul Newman, takes Etta, played by Katherine Ross, on a romantic bike ride.

"Knockin' on Heaven's Door," a Bob Dylan hit, is one of his most well-known. It stemmed from 1973 movie "Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid."

The film starred Dylan, who also recorded the movie's soundtrack.

One of the most famous covers of the song was released by Guns N' Roses in 1991.

"Stayin' Alive" was first heard in "Saturday Night Fever." The Bee Gees song plays as American actor John Travolta dances on a lit up disco floor surrounded by many people. As Travolta dances, the floor lights up with his steps.

Not only did the song pop off after the film was released, but so did the light up floors.

"Stayin' Alive" is one of the most popular hits by the Bee Gees to this day.

"My Heart Will Go On" is a heart-wrenching hit first featured in the 1997 film "Titanic." It is played during the end credits after the tragic events of the historical ship wreck.

The song perfectly embodies the mood of the numbing film and the heartbreaking ending to the love story between Jack, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, and Rose, played by Kate Winslet.

This song remains as one of the most well-known songs by Celine Dion.

Did you know "9 to 5" was written for a movie of the same name?

Country music icon Dolly Parton starred in a comedy film titled "9 to 5" opposite "Grace and Frankie" stars, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Parton earned herself an Academy Award nomination for this hit and continues to perform it in front of fans today.

Everything happens for a reason, and "Eye of the Tiger" serves as a perfect example.

This song by Survivor is often used to pump up gym-goers, fans at sporting events and more and was almost never created.

Sylvester Stallone, who played the beloved Italian Stallion in the "Rocky" series, first reached out to Queen for permission to use "Another One Bites the Dust" in the movie. After a denied request, Stallone went to Survivor, who pieced together a brand-new song for the movie.

All the "Rocky" training montages are memorable and inspirational scenes, with credit to the music that goes behind them. "Eye of the Tiger" is no different. It served as the perfect soundtrack to a motivational montage that generations of fans have appreciated.

"Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters!"

The catchy "Ghostbusters" theme was first used in the original 1984 film, but has remained associated with the many movies in the franchise since.

The latest "Ghostbusters" movie will hit theaters in 2024.

The hit 80s movie, "The Breakfast Club," birthed the memorable hit song "Don't You (Forget About Me)" by Simple Minds.

The song is played during the opening and closing credits of the film.

The "Top Gun" opening sequence perfectly sets the tone for the rest of the action-packed movie. To kick off the film, Kenny Loggins' "Danger Zone" is paired with scenes of jets whipping through the air.

Loggins recorded this song by Giorgio Moroder and Tom Whitlock shortly after working on the 1984 movie "Footloose.".

The song was also used in a similar but more updated opening sequence for "Top Gun: Maverick" in 2022.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's "Good Will Hunting" earned a slew of Oscar nods. One of these nominations was for best music, original song for "Miss Misery."

The song by Elliott Smith is used during the very last scene of the movie and into the ending credits.

Aerosmith recorded many songs for the 1998 movie "Armageddon," but "I Don't Wanna Miss a Thing" was the most memorable.

The song was written by Diane Warren for the Michael Bay-directed film.

Liv Tyler, daughter of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, starred in the movie.

"Lose Yourself," by Jeff Bass, Luis Resto and Eminem, was written and produced for the movie "8 Mile," a film loosely based on the rapper's own life.

This song marked the first rap song to win an Oscar for best original song.

In 2012, "Skyfall" was co-written by Adele and her producer, Paul Epworth, for the James Bond movie of the same name.

This film was part of the film series that featured British actor Daniel Craig as 007.

"See You Again" served as a tear-jerking farewell to Paul Walker.

Walker died during the filming of "Furious 7," which released in 2015.

"A Star is Born" has been remade four times over a few decades. "Shallow," from the 2018 film, was performed by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, as Ally and Jack, in the film.

The movie earned an Oscar for best achievement in music for motion picture (original song).