A look at the 3 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' films created since the 1964 book by Roald Dahl

Since Roald Dahl put out the children's book "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" in 1964, several live-action remakes have been created.

In each remake, different directors have given their own spin on the classic story, with different characters stepping into leading roles in each version.

The newest version inspired by the book came out on Dec. 15, 2023. Although this is the latest addition to hit the big screen, it serves as a prequel to the story, giving more background to the whimsical Willy Wonka, and how the chocolate factory came to be.

Predating the newest film "Wonka," was the original live-action remake "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," released in 1971 and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," which came out many years later in 2005.

Read on for a deeper look into these three movies and the actors that stepped into the role of Willy Wonka.

"Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," 1971 "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," 2005 "Wonka," 2023

1. "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," 1971

The first of the live-action remakes came out in 1971 and saw Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka, with Peter Ostrum as Charlie Bucket.

This movie has become a classic, and a widely known adaptation of the story.

This adaption, just like the 2005 version, follows the same basic premise as set in the 1964 book. In both movies and the book, Willy Wonka hides five golden tickets in his candy bars. Those who find the golden tickets get a tour of the very secret, very popular chocolate factory.

During the tour, the children find themselves consumed with temptation, getting into trouble one by one, removing them from the tour until there is just one child left at the end.

This version of the book was nominated for an Oscar in the category "best music, scoring adaptation and original song score."

2. "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," 2005

The 2005 version took the name of the original Dahl book. Although it is called "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and follows many elements from the book, the movie sheds more light on Willy Wonka than young Charlie.

Willy Wonka is played by Johnny Depp in this film. Depp, who also plays Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, underwent a complete makeover for this role, looking almost unrecognizable.

Charlie is played by Freddie Highmore, an actor in movies such as "Finding Neverland," also starring Depp, "The Spiderwick Chronicles" and the television show, "The Good Doctor."

While "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" does follow a similar plot to the book, one of the biggest additions is flashbacks to a young Willy Wonka. These flashbacks give more background on his obsession with chocolate, as well as his difficulties with family.

Since this movie is the newer version, the effects involved are more high-tech, giving the factory in particular a very whimsical, magical appearance filled with imagination.

This movie was also nominated for an Oscar, for "best achievement in costume design."

3. "Wonka," 2023

"Wonka" is the newest movie inspired by Dahl's book to be released.

This film serves as a prequel to the beloved story, and provides more insight on how Willy Wonka and his chocolate factory came to be.

This movie was directed by Paul King with Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka.

"Wonka" was released in theaters on Dec. 15.