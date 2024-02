Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson won't tolerate disrespect on her movie sets, even if you're number one on the call sheet.

The "Dune: Part Two" star reflected on a past on-set experience when an A-list star made disparaging remarks toward her.

"I did a film with an absolute idiot of a co-star," she admitted to Josh Smith on his "Reign" podcast. "This human being was being so insecure and angry because [they] couldn’t get the scenes out. And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at and I would cry walking off set."

Careful not to give anything away about the co-star, Ferguson detailed the discomfort she felt. "This person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew and say, ‘You call yourself an actor? This is what I have to work with?… What is this?’ And I stood there just breaking."

"And I remember the next day I walked on and I said, ‘You get off my set.’ That's the first time I [had] ever spoken – I remember being so scared. And I looked at this person and I said, ‘You can F off. I’m gonna work toward a tennis ball. I never want to see you again.’"

Ferguson clarified that neither A-lister Tom Cruise nor Hugh Jackman, with whom she's worked on several projects, were the people she was referencing.

The "Mission Impossible" actress has worked alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant in "Florence Foster Jenkins," Emily Blunt in "The Girl on the Train," and Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh in "Dune."

Continuing with her story, Ferguson said she didn't feel support from executives. "And then I remember the producers came up and said, ‘You can’t do this to No. 1. We have to let this person be on set,’" Ferguson explained. "And I said, ‘But the person can turn around and I can act to the back [of their] head.’ And I did."

"It took so long for me to get to that. It's within my last 10 years or 12 years. And I've acted since I was 16. But from that moment, I have never let myself get to a point when I've got home and gone, ‘What did, why did that happen?’"

Ferguson's comments have consequently gone viral, prompting one of her former co-stars to seemingly clear his name while giving his support.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wrote to X, "Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bull---. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this."

The two worked together on the 2014 film, "Hercules."