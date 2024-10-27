Timothée Chalamet crashes his own look-alike contest in New York before it's broken up by police

Timothée Chalamet surprised fans by appearing at his own look-alike contest in New York City on Sunday afternoon.

The Oscar-nominee was surrounded by bodyguards as he moved through the crowd and took photos with his potential look-alikes, some of whom were dressed as characters from his films like "Wonka" and "Dune."

Video showed Chalamet with a moustache, likely in relation to his role in the upcoming film "Marty Supreme," which he’s been filming in the city with co-star Gwyneth Paltrow.

Representatives for Chalamet did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

It’s unclear how long the star stayed at the event, but just as the would-be Chalamets began walking the red carpet rolled out in Washington Square Park for the event, police ordered the group to disperse.

The organizers were given a $500 fine for an "unpermitted costume contest."

The Associated Press reported that at least one contestant was taken away in handcuffs, though it was not stated as to why. The NYPD told the outlet charges were pending.

Paige Nguyen, a producer for the YouTube personality Anthony Po, who staged the event, told The AP, "It started off as a silly joke and now it’s turned pandemonium."

Organizers posted flyers around New York for the past few days, garnering thousands of RSVPS to an online event.

The winner of the contest was promised a $50 prize.

The group left the park and reorganized at a nearby playground, where more than a dozen contestants competed for audience approval.

Miles Mitchell, a 21-year-old Staten Island resident, who dressed in a purple Willy Wonka outfit and tossed candy to the crowd from a briefcase, was declared the winner, receiving a novelty check.

"I’m excited and I’m also overwhelmed," Mitchell told The AP. "There were so many good look-alikes. It was really a toss-up."