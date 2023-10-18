Tom Cruise shares stark Hollywood reality with actor Timothée Chalamet: 'It's up to you'

There is no one better than Tom Cruise to offer insight into the lengths it takes to be a successful action star in Hollywood.

Actor Timothée Chalamet, who stars in the upcoming sequel to his critically acclaimed 2021 film "Dune," says he was on the receiving end of that gift, telling GQ, "After I met [him] right after finishing the first ‘Dune,’ he sent me the most wonderfully inspiring email."

The email included pertinent contacts for Chalamet, such as a motorcycle coach and stunt training expert.

"He basically said, in Old Hollywood, you would be getting dance training and fight training, and nobody is going to hold you to that standard today. So it’s up to you," Chalamet explained. "The email was really like a war cry."

The email was not the only thing Chalamet took from Cruise, admitting that while filming "Dune: Part Two," he saw "Top Gun: Maverick" a whopping eight times. While filming in Budapest, Hungary, he actually rented out a movie theater and took the entire cast and crew to watch the blockbuster.

"'Top Gun' was just hugely inspiring to me last summer when we were making ‘Dune,’" he admitted. "Some of the crew were kind of scoffing at going, but I just thought it was one of the greatest films I’ve ever seen."

Cruise has frequently offered advice to the next generation of Hollywood. Actor Glen Powell, who starred with Cruise in "Maverick," previously revealed that his co-star encouraged him to "lean into the d-----baggery" of his character.

In the movie, Powell plays Lt. Jake "Hangman" Seresin, a cocky pilot being trained by Cruise's character, Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

"Sometimes you can fall into the trap of wanting to be liked on camera," Powell explained during a conversation with Kate Hudson for Variety. "And in a movie like this, where you know there’s going to be a lot of eyes on it, you don’t want to be Draco Malfoy," he said, referencing the bad boy in the "Harry Potter" series.

"Tom gave me this advice: ‘For the ending to work, you have to completely lean into that. Everybody else in the movie is questioning their own ability,'" Powell said, recalling what Cruise said about Powell’s character.

"You’re the only guy that’s not questioning it. So, if there’s any sort of apology in anything you say, the movie doesn’t work. Lean into the d-----baggery of it all."