Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

Tim Bachman, guitarist for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dead at 71

Randy Bachman confirmed Tim Bachman's death on Facebook

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Tim Bachman, a member of Bachman-Turner Overdrive has died at the age of 71.

Tim's death was confirmed by his brother Randy Bachman and his son via social media.

"I haven’t posted because my heart has been heavy but the news has announced my brother Tim passed this weekend," Randy shared Monday. "I am the last of my family on this side with all my memories of our life growing up in Winnipeg. So grateful for that. I’m sure my parents welcomed him home with my other 2 brothers who have passed in quick succession since the pandemic. I was the oldest. Rest in Peace, Timmy with mummy, daddy, Gary & Robbie."

Members of Bachman Turner Overdrive

Tim Bachman founded Bachman-Turner Overdrive with his brothers and Fred Turner. (Getty Images)

ROBBIE BACHMAN, DRUMMER FOR BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE, DEAD AT 69

Tim's son shared the news of the guitarist's death on Friday. He has regularly shared updates on his father's health to his Facebook page.

"My Dad passed this afternoon," he wrote. "Thank You Everyone for the kind words," Ryder wrote. "Grateful I got to spend some time with him at the end. Grab yer loved ones and hug em close, ya never know how long you have."

In a post shared the day before, he recalled his final moments with his father.

"I sat with Dad yesterday afternoon and reminisced about some of the good times we had," he wrote at the time. "He was pretty out of it most of the time, but at one point looked up at me with really, big wide eyes and said, ‘I love you Paxton, keep sharing the music…’ and then passed back out. It’s really hard watching your parent lay in bed helpless and sick and there’s nothing you can do to help them. Breaking my heart. Thankful for the time we got to spend together."

Tim, Robbie and Randy formed Bachman-Turner Overdrive in 1973.

Tim left the band at one point, and Blair Thornton took his place until he rejoined the band in 1984 for a reunion tour.

The group is most known for its song "Takin' Care of Business," and its single "Let It Ride" landed a spot on the Top 40 list.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive members

Randy Bachman, Blair Thornton, Robbie Bachman and Fred Turner of Bachman-Turner Overdrive posed for a group shot in 1974. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Tim's brother and Bachman-Turner Overdrive drummer Robbie died in January at the age of 69.

Robby confirmed his death on Twitter at the time.

"Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side," he wrote. "Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n' roll machine and we rocked the world together. #RIP #littlebrother #family."

Robbie Bachman drumming

Robbie Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive performing on stage in 1975. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending