Tim Allen goes viral for Biden joke

Tim Allen has gone viral over a joke he made about President Joe Biden.

On Monday, the 69-year-old actor issued a tweet following Biden's appearance on the CBS television magazine show "60 Minutes."

"Biden was on 60 minutes. I heard he asked how long the show was," Allen wrote.

The "Home Improvement" alum's wisecrack quickly sparked controversy, with many of Allen's critics slamming him in the replies.

A number of Twitter users accused the comedian of being "disrespectful" to the current president while others derided the joke as "unfunny" and "lame."

Online detractors also claimed that the "Toy Story" star was "irrelevant" and "washed up."

"I think the funniest thing Tim Allen has done in the last 20 years is assume that he's still in any way relevant," one critic tweeted.

A few Twitter users claimed that Allen had been replaced as Buzz Lightyear in the latest installment of the mega-hit "Toy Story" franchise due to comments like the tweet he posted on Monday.

"And this, kids, is why Tim Allen isn’t the voice of Buzz Lightyear anymore," one social media user wrote in part.

Though Allen had voiced the iconic animated character in all four previous "Toy Story" films, he was replaced by Chris Evans in the 2022 movie "Lightyear."

The casting change was met with criticism by Allen's fans and several of his friends in the industry.

"Everybody Loves Raymond" alumna Patricia Heaton blasted the move, writing on Twitter, "Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns.

"Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character?"

Allen's longtime "Toy Story" co-star Tom Hanks told CinemaBlend that he "didn't understand" the recasting of Allen's character.

For his part, the "Last Man Standing" actor said that he decided to "stay out" of the Pixar prequel since it "had nothing to do" with his portrayal of Buzz Lightyear.

Meanwhile, some critics of Allen's latest tweet made reference to his 1978 arrest for drug trafficking. Allen served almost two and half years in federal prison after he was found with more than a pound of cocaine at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport in Michigan.

He avoided a potential life imprisonment sentence after striking a deal in which he provided the names of other drug dealers, according to Time magazine.

Allen reflected on his arrest and time in prison during an 2021 interview on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast.

"I was an eff-up," he admitted. He went on to explain that he had started drinking alcohol at a young age and his substance abuse increased significantly after the death of his father in a car crash.

After being released from prison, Allen said he became committed to straightening out his life. He has been sober for more than two decades.

A number of Allen's fans came to his defense after the uproar following his Tweet. Several Twitter users pointed out that the joke was fairly innocuous.

"Really?... twitter is trying to cancel sitcom dad, Tim Allen, for telling a dad joke?... buttery soft," one user tweeted.

"The Santa Clause" star has yet to publicly comment on the Twitter controversy.