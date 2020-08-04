Tiffany Haddish reveals she’s dating Common, lost ‘20 lbs since I’ve been in this relationship’

Tiffany Haddish and Common are official.

Haddish, 40, confirmed she’s dating Common, 48, plus she’s lost weight because she’s "way happier" in the relationship.

The “She Ready” comedian joked on Steve-O’s “Wild Ride” podcast last week that she and her new man are “twins now” because she recently shaved her head.

“I’ve been talking about cutting my hair for years… he said it was beautiful," Haddish told Steve-O, 46. "He’s like, ‘Wow, you did it, man. You’ve got a lot of courage. You look so beautiful. I love it.’ And I’m like, ‘Ahh, put your head on my head.'"

Haddish later said their relationship is “hands down the best” she’s ever been in.” She added, “Knock on wood!"

"I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship," she revealed. "I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways, and I love it.”

“I love him,” Haddish declared.

The comedian and Common met on the set of their 2019 movie “The Kitchen.”

Haddish and the “Just Wright” actor, however, didn’t pursue each other at the time. “It wasn't anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else,” she said.

In April, the pair went on a virtual Bumble date and soon turned their relationship into a romantic one. They later went public at a Black Lives Matter protest.

“He got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we've been f--king," she jokingly stated.