Tiffany Haddish addresses DUI arrest: 'We're going to work it out'

Tiffany Haddish is addressing her recent brush with the law.

The 42-year-old comedian found herself in headlines earlier this month when she was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Georgia after officers responded to a call regarding a driver falling asleep at the wheel in the early morning hours.

Haddish opened up about the ordeal – as well as her recent breakup from rapper Common – during her recent appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," which aired on Monday night.

"I've been praying to God to send me a new man, a good man," she began. "God went ahead and sent me four in a uniform. I was not expecting that at all."

Now, the comedian said she is working with a "really great lawyer."

"We're going to work it out," she said. "I've gotta get my asking of things to God a little better."

In the days before the DUI, Haddish also went through a series of personal losses, including losing her friend Bob Saget, who she described to Fallon as "a big mentor to me, a big brother, father figure."

"He was the first White man to ever tell me, ‘Just be yourself. Just be who you are, Tiffany, don't worry about nothing, just be you,’" she recalled. "That was huge for me."

Haddish also explained that her grandmother then passed away.

"She saved my life," said the actress. "That's my heart. She was like my soulmate. So that's been really hard to process all this grief."

The star is already planning on how to make lemonade from her current circumstances, as she revealed that her "next special is going to be about grief."

"It's gonna be hilarious," Haddish promised. "Figuring out how to process it – kids get to cry whenever they want to, wherever they want to – as an adult, you can't do that. You can't just cry at work like that, they send you home. I need my money."

