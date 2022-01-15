Expand / Collapse search
Tiffany Haddish reflects on first memory of Bob Saget

Saget was found dead in a hotel room Jan. 9

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Tiffany Haddish revealed her first memory of the late Bob Saget.

Haddish, 42, opened up about being "sad" following the death of the iconic comedian

"My career is blowing things out of the water, my life, because I'm a human, it feels like it's in shambles, but it's not," she told Extra in a recent interview. "I'm just sad because I've had some losses."

The "Girl's Trip" actress went on to describe meeting Saget at a comedy camp.

Tiffany Haddish recalled her first memory of Bob Saget during a recent interview.

"My first memory of him is when he came into the comedy camp and I got on stage to tell some of my jokes," Haddish told the outlet.

"He goes, 'Good, that's good. Now keep the time …' Like, stick to time," she continued, acknowledging that she had three minutes and had gone over. "I was going over the time … I wanted to tell my whole story."

Saget was found dead in his hotel room on Jan. 9.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, Jan. 9. 

The Orange County Sherrif's Department confirmed Saget's death on social media, saying it found no signs of foul play or drug use.

Haddish shared a tribute to Saget on social media after his death.

Haddish previously paid tribute to the actor on social media.

"@bobsaget I am going to miss you so much [crying emojis] You have brought so much joy to this planet . You were one of my 1st Great teachers. You always made me feel safe and worthy. You always made me laugh [crying laughing emoji] Now you make God and all the Angels laugh I Love you forever!," she wrote before adding praying hands emojis and red heart emojis.

Haddish recently made headlines after she was arrested for DUI in Georgia. The Peachtree City Police Department confirmed the arrest to Fox News Digital on Friday.

