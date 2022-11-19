Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift, fans over sales disaster
After millions of loyal Taylor Swift fans waited in hours-long queues over a span of two days only to be shut out, Ticketmaster is issuing a formal apology to their customers, Friday night.
"We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans - especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets. We feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened," Ticketmaster announced on its Twitter account.
