Rapper T.I., wife Tiny Harris will not be charged in sexual abuse case

Rapper T.I. and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, will not face charges in a sexual abuse case filed against the couple earlier this year, multiple outlets reported on Thursday.

Prosecutors for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office found that the allegations — in which a woman claims the couple drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2005 — has surpassed the statute of limitations, according to documents obtained by Page Six.

"Without the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence being evaluated, the case is declined due to expiration the Statute of Limitations," the court record showed.

The statute of limitations in such cases is 10 years.

T.I. and Tiny’s attorney, Shawn Holley, told Page Six on Friday, "Mr. and Mrs. Harris are pleased, but not surprised, by the District Attorney’s decision to dismiss these meritless allegations. We appreciate the DA’s careful review of the case and are grateful to be able to put the matter behind us and move on."

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, and Tiny have not commented on the legal victory on social media.

The accuser, who is named in public records as Jane Doe, has not spoken out after the ruling. She is one of several women who have made criminal allegations against the pair.

Attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, who represented at least 10 accusers, called for a criminal investigation into the couple in a press release issued in March.

He said the allegations "span over fifteen years" and are "eerily consistent," according to the release.

At the time, more than 30 women had come forward to accuse the "Live Your Life" rapper and former Xscape member of a litany of crimes, including drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation.

T.I. and Tiny have not been charged with any crime pertaining to those claims.

An incident, in which a woman claimed she was drugged and assaulted in 2010, was dismissed in May in Las Vegas — also because the statute of limitations had expired.

In April, the Los Angeles Police Department opened a probe into Doe’s allegations, which stated T.I. and Tiny allegedly drugged her before she engaged in unwanted sexual acts with the famous couple.

T.I. and Tiny have repeatedly denied "in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations" and called the claims a "shakedown."

Earlier this year, VH1 suspended production of their reality series, "T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle," as a result of the mounting claims.

The entertainers have been married for 11 years and have raised seven children, including three of their own and others from their individual past relationships.