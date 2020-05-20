'Knight Rider' star Rebecca Holden says to 'give meaning and purpose' to the sacrifices of fallen soldiers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rebecca Holden wants to make sure our fallen soldiers aren’t forgotten on Memorial Day.

The former “Knight Rider” star told Fox News she’s using the somber holiday to reflect on what makes her proud to be an American, especially during the coronavirus crisis.

“We can honor our fallen soldiers by living every day the values and the American way of life for which they fought,” the actress told Fox News. “By striving every day to be a good citizen of this country and to uphold the principles that they held dear. We [then] give meaning and purpose to their sacrifice.”

For the 61-year-old, the day hits close to home.

“My father served in World War II and I have wonderful memories of sitting around our dinner table, listening to his stories of the war, discussing what our country stands for and why those values were worth fighting for,” she said. “I cherish those times with my dad because he instilled in me a love of this country. When I perform patriotic songs or sing our national anthem and I see our veterans stand and salute our flag, emotion wells up in me. I feel so blessed to have been born an American.”

“What makes me most proud to be an American is that America is the light of the world,” she continued. “Because our country was founded on principles of liberty, justice and equality. It has prospered, and therefore, it has been in a position to bring hope to people around the globe in times of need.”

Holden said she is aware that it can be difficult at times to keep a positive outlook during a devastating pandemic. However, she hopes the country and its people will continue to serve as inspiration and uplift spirits as people look toward the future.

“In challenging times, America has always had the fortitude to ride above difficulty,” Holden said. “In this time of our current crisis, we must endure, hold onto each other and be united in purpose to overcome. I have great faith in our president. His leadership will turn this country around and our nation will indeed thrive again!”

These days, Holden has been keeping busy pursuing her passion for music. She recently released a video for the song “I Believe,” which she re-recorded with Little Anthony. The original track was released in 1953 by Frankie Laine. Holden said she wanted to help create an inspirational video dedicated to the families who have been impacted by COVID-19, as well as the frontline workers.

“We wanted to create a video to pay tribute to everyone who has been touched by the crisis and to express our gratitude, not only to our leaders and experts who are guiding us through it but also to all the patriotic Americans who are working hard to rebuild, overcome, heal our nation and to help our country thrive again,” she explained. “Music has always been a powerful up-lifter of the spirits in challenging times. It can inspire hope that there is indeed light at the end of this tunnel.”

In November 2019, Holden told Fox News that she wouldn’t be surprised if her conservative values may have gotten in the way of nabbing roles over the years.

“I certainly don’t discount the possibility,” she said. “Not that people were ever so blatant to say so. But I’m very patriotic. I’m proud of my beliefs, and I’m always up for a healthy debate. I know a lot of people are afraid to admit they’re conservative due to fear of repercussions, but I’m not ashamed. I’m proud. I’m not shy about standing up on principle.

“I think that our way of government and the government our founders create is a miracle. It created a miracle of a country that is unlike any other country in the world… We have the freedom to help others around the world. My father served in WWII proudly. We had many discussions around our family dinner table about our country… I love this country and I am always at its service.”

Holden’s career may have taken an unlikely turn, but she wouldn’t have had it any other way, she said.

“I love life,” she added. “I cherish every moment… I think God has given us all unique abilities and gifts… And I think he put the dream in our hearts to motivate us to use those gifts for the betterment of the world, for the betterment of others. And it’s our duty to do so… That’s what I try to do.”